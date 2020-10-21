Indian Premier League 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin pokes fun at Chris Gayle with this hilarious post, Take a look!

Delhi Capitals’ star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hilariously trolled Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle after their brief encounter in last night’s (Tuesday, Oct 21) match between their respective sides.

Ashwin had got the better of Gayle in the match, bowling him out with an incoming delivery that completely outfoxed the colossal West Indian in the flight. Gayle looked in disbelief as the ball went through his defense and clipped the nails.

Ashwin took to Instagram, where he shared a hilarious post with his fans.

“The devil is always in the detail .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.

@chrisgayle333 you trusted me with it and I am sorry for letting you down,” Ashwin captioned the post, drawing much applause and laughter from his followers.

Gayle (29 off 13 balls) was looking very dangerous on the day and had hammered Tushar Deshpande for 26 runs in his opening over before being accounted for by Ashwin.

Ashwin, who boasts of a brilliant record against the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle, shares a good rapport with the Jamaican cricketer – having already played with him till last year at Kings XI Punjab.

The wily off-spinner’s dismissal, however, went in vain as Kings XI Punjab cruised to a 5-wicket win in the end. Nicholas Pooran’s rapid-fire half-century (53 off 28 balls; 4x6, 6x3) and a combined team effort powered Kings XI to their third consecutive victory.

The game also saw another tremendous record at the hands of Capitals’ opener Shikhar Dhawan as he became the first player in IPL history to score back to back hundreds. An all-round performance from KL Rahul’s Kings XI put paid to Dhawan’s illustrious feat.