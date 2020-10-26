Indian Premier League 2020: Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise on Ben Stokes after match-winning ton

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar left no stone unturned as he showered his appreciation towards Ben Stokes after his match-winning hundred steered Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 25).

Tendulkar, took to his official Twitter handle, where he posted the following:

“Big Player, Big Impact! Brilliant 100 by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable. @IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes.”

Chasing Mumbai Indians’ handsome total of 195, the duo of Stokes (107* off 60 balls) and Samson (54* off 31 balls) stitched a majestic 152-run stand for the third wicket and took their side to a comfortable victory in the end with 10 balls to spare.

This was Stokes’ second century in IPL. He had earlier scored 103* for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and chose to bat first. Rajasthan Royals did well to restrict them up until the middle overs but then Hardik Pandya (60 off 21 balls; 6x7, 4x2) single-handedly powered them to a solid 195/5, launching a flurry of boundaries at the death. But, ultimately, Pandya’s fireworks went in vain as Mumbai lost their fourth match of the season.

Rajasthan needed three wins from three matches to qualify for the playoffs, prior to the match and now need just two wins on the trot to book their berth.