/Indian sports at 80th Independence Day: From mere participation to winning gold in non-conventional disciplines

As India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the country's sporting journey offers a striking reflection of its wider transformation. From an era when participation itself was an achievement, Indian athletes have moved towards regular podium finishes across an increasingly diverse range of disciplines.
The latest example has come from judo, a sport that once operated on the fringes of India's sporting consciousness. At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, India won its first-ever gold medals in judo, with Asmita Dey claiming the women's 48kg title and Harsh Singh winning gold in the men's 60kg category. India finished with two golds, one silver and one bronze in judo at the Games.
The achievement captures how India's sporting ambitions have expanded well beyond traditional strongholds.
In the early years after independence, Indian hockey was synonymous with sporting excellence. At the 1948 London Olympics, India's men's hockey team won gold by defeating Great Britain 4-0, giving independent India its first Olympic medal and gold. The triumph came on August 12, just three days before the country's first Independence Day celebrations as a free nation.
For several decades, however, India's Olympic success remained heavily concentrated in hockey. Individual medals were far less common.
Wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav changed that at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics when he won bronze, becoming independent India's first individual Olympic medallist. His achievement also highlighted the difficulties faced by athletes competing outside India's established sporting system.
The following decades produced occasional breakthroughs, but medals remained relatively scarce across individual and emerging Olympic disciplines. Indian athletes competed with determination, yet often lacked the infrastructure, financial backing, specialist coaching and sports science available to competitors from leading sporting nations.
The picture began to change significantly in the 21st century.
Abhinav Bindra's gold in the men's 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics marked India's first individual Olympic gold. It represented more than a historic medal: it set a new benchmark for what Indian athletes could achieve outside team sports.
The momentum continued at Tokyo 2020, where India won a record seven Olympic medals, including Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin gold - the country's first Olympic athletics gold.
Paris 2024 added six more medals, taking India's overall Olympic tally to 41: 10 gold, 10 silver and 21 bronze.
The medals have also become more widely distributed. Shooting, wrestling, badminton, boxing, weightlifting and athletics have joined hockey as major contributors to India's international sporting success.
The trend is visible at the Asian Games as well. At Hangzhou 2023, India returned with a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - after sending a contingent of 655 athletes.
The Commonwealth Games have followed a similar trajectory, with India establishing itself as one of the leading nations in the competition's overall medal standings.
The rise has been driven by a combination of government programmes, private investment and a more professional approach to athlete development.
The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has provided financial assistance, specialist coaching and international exposure to athletes with medal potential. At the grassroots level, initiatives such as Khelo India have sought to identify young talent, including from regions and communities that traditionally had limited access to elite sporting opportunities.
The Sports Authority of India and its centres of excellence have expanded training infrastructure, while improvements in nutrition, physiotherapy, sports science and mental conditioning have helped athletes prepare more systematically for international competition.
Private organisations and corporate foundations have also played a growing role. Institutions backed by organisations such as JSW Sports, OGQ and Reliance Foundation have invested in training facilities, coaching and athlete support.
The result has been a shift in the way Indian athletes prepare. Raw talent is increasingly being supplemented by structured training, international competition, scientific analysis and long-term planning.
Judo perhaps provides one of the clearest examples of this transformation.
The sport has a long presence in India and has particularly strong roots in parts of the Northeast. Indian judokas have competed at major international events for decades, winning medals at Asian and Commonwealth level, but a Commonwealth Games gold had remained beyond their reach.
That changed in Glasgow in 2026.
Asmita Dey won India's first Commonwealth Games judo gold in the women's 48kg category before Harsh Singh followed her by winning the men's 60kg title. Their victories turned a long-standing target into reality within a matter of hours.
Yamini Mourya added a silver, while Unnati Sharma won bronze, giving India its best-ever Commonwealth Games judo haul. The two gold medals were particularly significant because they represented the country's first Commonwealth judo titles.
The breakthrough did not come in isolation. Takhellambam Inunganbi had won bronze in the women's -70kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Championships earlier in the year, providing another indication of the progress being made in Indian judo.
Behind these results has been a greater emphasis on foreign expertise, demanding training programmes, physiotherapy, nutrition and structured development of young athletes. Judo, like several other combat sports, is increasingly being treated as a serious high-performance discipline rather than a peripheral sport.
The same pattern can be seen in several disciplines that once struggled to attract the attention enjoyed by cricket or hockey.
India's progress in badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and athletics has created multiple pathways for young athletes. The emergence of strong domestic competitions and professional leagues has also given athletes more opportunities to compete regularly and earn a livelihood from sport.
The challenge now is to ensure that success at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games translates more consistently to the Olympic stage. Grassroots access remains uneven, while sporting administration and long-term athlete development continue to require attention.
Yet the direction of travel is unmistakable.
As India looks towards its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, sport has become part of that larger national story. Hosting ambitions, including the proposed 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's interest in the 2036 Olympics, underline the country's desire to play a larger role in global sport.
From the hockey gold of 1948 to Abhinav Bindra's landmark triumph in 2008, Neeraj Chopra's athletics gold in Tokyo and the historic judo victories in Glasgow, India's sporting journey has moved a considerable distance.
The significance of Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh's gold medals lies not only in the medals themselves. Their success shows that Indian athletes are increasingly entering disciplines once considered peripheral with the expectation of competing for the top prize.
On the 80th Independence Day, that journey - from simply taking part to winning gold in sports such as judo - stands as a reminder of how investment, opportunity and belief can reshape India's place on the sporting map.
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