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Indian sports at 80th Independence Day: From mere participation to winning gold in non-conventional disciplines

As India marks its 80th Independence Day on 15 August 2026, the nation’s sporting story offers a powerful parallel to its broader journey of growth and self-assertion.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Indian sports at 80th Independence Day: From mere participation to winning gold in non-conventional disciplines
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Indian sports at 80th Independence Day: From mere participation to winning gold in non-conventional disciplines
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