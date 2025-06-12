Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915086https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/indian-sports-fraternity-mourns-victims-of-tragic-air-india-plane-crash-in-ahmedabad-2915086.html
NewsCricket
AIR INDIA AI171 CRASH

Indian Sports Fraternity Mourns Victims Of Tragic Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

The Indian sports fraternity is reeling with shock and grief following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Sports Fraternity Mourns Victims Of Tragic Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad Image Credit: X

The Indian sports fraternity is reeling with shock and grief following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Air India confirmed that the flight was en route to London Gatwick and was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national. The airline has set up a dedicated helpline — 1800 5691 444 — to provide updates and assistance to the families of those onboard.

The devastating news has drawn heartfelt reactions from leading Indian athletes and sports figures, who took to social media to express their condolences and solidarity with the victims' families.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Utterly shocked and anguished by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest prayers for the victims and their families. Words fall short in such times, but I hope strength and support find those enduring this unimaginable pain."

Two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu shared:

"Deeply saddened by the crash of Air India flight AI171. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May strength and love surround every grieving heart."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also extended his sympathies, stating:
"Heartbroken to hear about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. In such moments, our hearts must unite in compassion."

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia said:
"This is a deeply saddening tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan reacted,
"Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight crash. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone onboard."

His brother, ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan, added:
"Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families."

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan stated:
"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Gujarat. My heart goes out to all the families affected."

India pacer Mohammed Shami poignantly said:
"Pray for all the families."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK