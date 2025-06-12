Indian Sports Fraternity Mourns Victims Of Tragic Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

The Indian sports fraternity is reeling with shock and grief following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Air India confirmed that the flight was en route to London Gatwick and was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national. The airline has set up a dedicated helpline — 1800 5691 444 — to provide updates and assistance to the families of those onboard.

The devastating news has drawn heartfelt reactions from leading Indian athletes and sports figures, who took to social media to express their condolences and solidarity with the victims' families.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Utterly shocked and anguished by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest prayers for the victims and their families. Words fall short in such times, but I hope strength and support find those enduring this unimaginable pain."

Two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu shared:

"Deeply saddened by the crash of Air India flight AI171. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May strength and love surround every grieving heart."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also extended his sympathies, stating:

"Heartbroken to hear about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. In such moments, our hearts must unite in compassion."

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia said:

"This is a deeply saddening tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan reacted,

"Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight crash. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone onboard."

His brother, ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan, added:

"Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families."

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan stated:

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Gujarat. My heart goes out to all the families affected."

India pacer Mohammed Shami poignantly said:

"Pray for all the families."