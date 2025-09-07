Advertisement
Indian Stars Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore In Action At WCPL 2025 - Full Fixtures And Squad Details

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Indian Stars Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore In Action At WCPL 2025 - Full Fixtures And Squad DetailsCredits - Twitter

The 2025 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), now in its fourth edition, kicked off on September 6 and will run until September 17, 2025. This year marks a major change in venue, as the tournament is being hosted in Guyana for the first time. Previous editions were played in St. Kitts & Nevis (2022) and Trinidad & Tobago (2023–24).

The tournament features three franchises: the Barbados Royals (defending champions), Trinbago Knight Riders, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (hosts). The format follows a double round-robin system, where each team plays four league matches, facing every other team twice. The top two teams at the end of the league phase will qualify for the final, scheduled on September 17.

One of the biggest stars in WCPL history, Hayley Matthews, will miss this edition due to shoulder surgery. Matthews currently holds the record for most runs (424) and wickets (23) in the tournament’s history. Her absence leaves a significant gap in the Barbados Royals lineup.

To fill in the voids left by other missing players, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold, and Amy Hunter as replacements for Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Madeline Penna.

When and Where to Watch WCPL 2025 in India

While there will be no live television broadcast of WCPL 2025 matches in India, cricket fans can watch all games via live streaming on the FanCode app.

Indian Representation in WCPL 2025

India will be represented in this edition by three players:

Shreyanka Patil (Barbados Royals),

Salonee Dangore (Trinbago Knight Riders),

Shikha Pandey (Trinbago Knight Riders).

Complete WCPL 2025 Squads

Barbados Royals Women
Chinelle Henry, Courtney Webb, Trishan Holder, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Kycia Knight (WK), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Shreyanka Patil, Steffie Soogrim
 

Trinbago Knight Riders Women
Abigail Bryce, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton, Salonee Dangore, Samara Ramnath, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Lizelle Lee (WK), Rashada Williams (WK), Jannillea Glasgow, Jess Jonassen, Keila Elliott, Shawnisha Hector

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Laura Harris, Realeanna Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold, Amy Hunter
Ruled out: Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna

WCPL 2025 Full Match Schedule (IST)

September 6: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women – 11:30 PM IST

September 8: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women – 12:30 AM IST

September 10: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women – 11:30 PM IST

September 10: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women – 1:30 AM IST

September 14: Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women – 11:30 PM IST

September 17: Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women – 12:30 AM IST

September 17: Final – 11:30 PM IST

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For...

NEWS ON ONE CLICK