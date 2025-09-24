India’s 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane during the second Youth ODI against Australia, producing a scintillating 70-run knock that included six towering sixes. With this innings, he surpassed an Under-19 World Cup-winning captain’s long-standing record to become the Indian with the most sixes in Under-19 One-Day cricket. Suryavanshi, who has already given glimpses of his power-hitting in the Indian Premier League 2025, drew large crowds, and they were not left disappointed. The youngster went after the Australian attack fearlessly and established himself in the record books.

Previous Record

The previous record was held by Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning side, who had struck 38 sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson follow on the list with 30 and 22 sixes respectively. With six sixes in Brisbane, Suryavanshi has now taken his tally to 41 sixes in just 10 matches. In One-Day cricket, statistics suggest he clears the boundary once every 13 deliveries on average.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Inside His Dating Life And Colourful Personality - A Love Story, Not A Casanova Tale

Slow Start, Explosive Finish

Coming in after captain Ayush Mhatre’s early dismissal for a two-ball duck, Suryavanshi began cautiously. He registered his first boundary in the fourth over but was scoring at just 10 runs from 29 balls at one stage. The momentum shifted in the ninth over when John James was brought into the attack. Suryavanshi launched him for a six over backward square leg.

By the 12th over, Hayden Schiller was also punished as the left-hander dispatched him for two sixes and a four. He then reached his half-century in style, pulling another six to bring up his 50 off 54 balls. His counter-attacking strokeplay included six maximums and five boundaries in total. Suryavanshi’s brilliant innings ended on 70 from 68 balls in the 19th over when Yash Deshmukh removed him. At that stage, India Under-19 were comfortably placed at 117 for 2.

India U19 Cross 300

After Suryavanshi’s departure, Vihaan Malhotra carried forward the momentum. He struck 70 from 74 balls with seven fours and one six. Abhigyan Kundu later added a crucial knock of 71 from 64 deliveries, guiding India towards a big score with help from the lower order. His innings featured five boundaries along with two sixes. India eventually reached close to 300 runs, putting the Australian bowlers under immense pressure. For the home side, Will Byrom was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Yash Deshmukh claimed two, while Kasey Barton, Hayden Schiller, and Aryan Sharma managed one wicket each.

Suryavanshi’s fearless batting left a mark once again, reminding many of his IPL heroics. Crowds were treated to a thrilling display as a 14-year-old prodigy continued rewriting history at the Under-19 level.