India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has come out strongly in support of Ishit Bhatt, a fifth-standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, who recently faced severe trolling after his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC 17) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The young contestant, who didn’t win any prize money, became the target of online criticism for his confident and outspoken behavior on the show.

Social Media Backlash Over KBC Kid's Behaviour

A clip from the episode went viral, showing Ishit interrupting Amitabh Bachchan multiple times. He told the host, “Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (“I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me now”). He also said, “Arre option daalo” (“Come on, give me the options”) and joked, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado” (“Sir, not one, put four locks on it”) when asked to lock in his answer.

The young boy’s confidence, however, didn’t go well with a section of social media users, who labelled his behavior as disrespectful. The trolling intensified after Ishit answered a question about the Ramayana incorrectly. Asked, “What is the name of the first Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?”, he selected Ayodhya Kanda instead of the correct answer, Bala Kanda.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Calm Reaction Wins Praise

Host Amitabh Bachchan handled the situation with grace, saying, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai” (“Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence”). His calm response earned widespread appreciation, even as debates erupted online about the behavior of young contestants and the pressures of appearing on national television.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Strong Reaction

Amid the online criticism, Indian cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy defended the young contestant, calling out those who mocked a child. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chakaravarthy wrote,

“Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense! He is a kid, for God's sake!! Let him grow!! If you can’t tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more!!!!!”

He is a kid for god sake Let him grow If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more pic.twitter.com/O3UQEYKH55 — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) October 15, 2025

His post has received massive support from fans, who praised him for speaking up against online bullying and showing empathy toward the young participant.

Online Outrage Raises Questions About Social Media Culture

The incident has reignited the conversation around ethics on social media, with many pointing out how easily children are subjected to harsh criticism online. It also raises questions about parental pressure and the emotional strain reality shows can place on young participants.

While the episode may have sparked controversy, the cricketing community and viewers alike have applauded Amitabh Bachchan’s patience and Varun Chakaravarthy’s stand, turning the focus from trolling to empathy and responsible online behavior.