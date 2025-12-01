India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has strongly backed Virat Kohli’s long-term presence in the ODI setup, stating that the star batter’s form and fitness leave “no question about anything” as India looks ahead to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kohli produced a vintage masterclass in Ranchi, smashing a brilliant century at the JSCA International Stadium. His aggressive strokeplay, from swift footwork to confident six-hitting down the track, reminded fans of the Kohli who once dominated world cricket with unmatched consistency. The celebration that followed showed just how hungry he still is.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second ODI, Kotak hailed Kohli’s knock and dismissed outside noise regarding his future.

“It was an outstanding knock. He is an outstanding player. The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything,” Kotak said. “I don’t understand why we need to talk about his future. He is batting brilliantly, and we enjoy having him around.”

Kotak talked about how Rohit-Kohli’s experience helps Team India

Furthermore, Kotak noted that both Rohit and Kohli take centre stage and share their vast experience with the youngsters in the side. He revealed that they have not had a conversation about the ODI World Cup in 2027 yet.

"Obviously, they do share their experience with others. I don't think we're talking anything about the 2027 World Cup. They are just brilliant, and they are performing. They are contributing to the team, which is a great thing for us,” Kotak said.

Coach Highlights Dew Factor, Praises Harshit Rana’s Burst

Reflecting on India’s 17-run win in the series opener, Kotak acknowledged that the heavy dew made bowling increasingly difficult in the second innings, allowing South Africa to mount a strong counterattack.

He credited young pacer Harshit Rana for delivering crucial breakthroughs early in the innings despite slippery conditions: “With so much dew, gripping the ball becomes difficult, and it skids on. Credit to Harshit, those early wickets were vital.”

Match Summary

Riding on Virat Kohli's fantastic 52nd ODI hundred, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana's bowling brilliance, India beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. India now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.