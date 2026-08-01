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'India's biggest challenge will be batting': Deep Dasgupta ahead of Sri Lanka Tests amid WTC race

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes India's batting against spin, not bowling, will be the team's biggest challenge during the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Dasgupta also stressed that India cannot afford to take any Test series lightly in the ongoing WTC cycle, saying the team must show a clear direction under captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
'India's biggest challenge will be batting': Deep Dasgupta ahead of Sri Lanka Tests amid WTC race
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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