“Especially in Sri Lanka, again, Sri Lanka, I mean, it has been very, very difficult in the past and especially in these conditions right now. So, I think it's going to be interesting when looking at the WTC. I think there are nine test matches left. Five with Australia, two with Sri Lanka, and two with New Zealand, and if I'm not wrong, roughly speaking, I think seven out of nine will have to be won to qualify for the WTC finals. So, that in itself is a difficult task.