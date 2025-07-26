The Indian bowlers faced a tough challenge on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, as England dominated with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah managed his only breakthrough in the 125th over, while Mohammed Siraj struck in the 130th over by dismissing Chris Woakes. Both pacers appeared to be struggling physically and were unable to deliver early breakthroughs with the second new ball. After the day’s play, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update on their fitness, minimizing concerns about any serious injuries. Both bowlers didn't bowl after the new ball was taken due to the injuries.

“Yeah, unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Booms rolled his ankles going down the stairs. And then Siraj also, I think, rolled his foot in one of the footholds. But they seemed to be okay,” Morkel said during the post-match press conference.

Morkel On Injuries

Morkel also addressed the noticeable drop in pace, particularly from Bumrah, who bowled only one delivery above 140 kmph throughout the Test. The Indian quicks lacked the sharpness needed to trouble batters on a relatively flat surface.

"That's something that we're trying to get our heads around," Morkel said. "On a surface where it gets a little bit flat, you need a little bit of energy behind the ball. I think that's definitely one of the factors for us so far in our bowling innings. Just getting that little bit of extra zip off the wicket to create the opportunities for caught behind and lbw.

"But yeah, I mean to look at the workloads of guys like Siraj and those sort of guys, they've had heavy workloads. Anshul [Kamboj]'s first Test match so far, and it's important for us to grow and develop a nice fast-bowling unit. So not too much to judge on that. Also, a heavier sort of outfield. But in terms of commitment and effort that the guys have put in, I don't think we can fault that. It's just a good point you made. You need a little bit of energy on the ball on good surfaces where the ball at times is not doing as much."

Meanwhile, England strengthened their grip on the match, reaching 544 for 7 by stumps. Joe Root led the charge with a superb 150, while Ben Stokes contributed an unbeaten 77 despite briefly leaving the field due to cramp. England now hold a 186-run lead with three wickets in hand and will aim to extend their dominance on Day 4.