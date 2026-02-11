India's Injury woes deepen as Bumrah's yorker hits Star player in nets, Injury scare emerges ahead of Pakistan clash

India’s T20 World Cup campaign has been hit by a significant injury scare involving star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. During an intense training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 11, Kishan was struck on his left leg by a trademark toe-crushing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. This incident occurred just 24 hours before India’s second group-stage match against Namibia and only four days prior to the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan in Colombo.

The Incident in the Nets

While facing Bumrah in the practice session, Kishan took a direct hit on his left leg. The 27-year-old was immediately attended to by the team physios. Although he displayed immense grit by returning to bat for approximately five minutes after the blow, he eventually concluded his session early. While initial reports suggest he looked stable after the incident, the team management is monitoring him closely for any swelling or discomfort that might arise overnight.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Compounding Selection Headaches

The scare regarding Kishan’s fitness comes at a time when India’s top order is already under immense pressure.

Abhishek Sharma's Illness: The explosive opener was recently hospitalized with a severe stomach infection. Although he has been discharged, his availability for the Namibia fixture remains doubtful.

Sanju Samson's Role: With Abhishek sidelined, Sanju Samson has been observed undergoing intensive training. Samson, who was not in the XI for the opener against the USA, is the primary candidate to step in as the reserve opener.

The Keeper Dilemma: If Kishan’s injury proves serious enough to rule him out, India faces a crisis behind the stumps and at the top of the order simultaneously. The management may be forced to utilize an all-rounder or a middle-order player in a makeshift opening role alongside Samson.

Kishan’s Critical Form

Ishan Kishan’s presence is considered vital for India’s tactical setup. Since returning to the T20I fold during the five-match series against New Zealand, he has been in scorching form. His comeback, which followed a prolific domestic season, was highlighted by a spectacular century in the final match against the Kiwis. Given his ability to take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay, his absence would be a major blow for the February 15 clash against Pakistan.

Broader Squad Concerns

India’s injury list has been growing throughout the early stages of the tournament.

Harshit Rana: The pacer was ruled out of the entire World Cup after a knee injury during a warm-up game against South Africa.

Mohammed Siraj: Serving as Rana’s replacement, Siraj has been a rare bright spot, having already claimed a three-wicket haul in the tournament opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Official India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the BCCI regarding the extent of Kishan’s leg injury, but the medical team is expected to provide a final update on matchday morning.