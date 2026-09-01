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India's likely squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return; suspense over Jasprit Bumrah; Krunal Pandya in mix

All three T20Is will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17, serving as crucial preparation for the Asian Games cricket event in Japan later that month.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
India's likely squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return; suspense over Jasprit Bumrah; Krunal Pandya in mix
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India's likely squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return; suspense over Jasprit Bumrah; Krunal Pandya in mix
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