Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India's likely Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja set to return, uncertainty over Washington Sundar; check full lineup

India's likely Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja set to return, uncertainty over Washington Sundar; check full lineup

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men's selection committee is set to finalize India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. The tour, which kicks off with the first Test in Galle on August 15, marks a crucial junction for India in the ICC World Test Championship standings following recent setbacks.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
India's likely Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja set to return, uncertainty over Washington Sundar; check full lineup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai': Zaid Darbar apologises to Gauahar Khan after Kushal Tandon's indirect jibe on Alliance
Zaid Darbar8 min ago
2
India vs Sri Lanka9 min ago
3
Ohh My Dog trailer20 min ago
4
Anne Hathaway35 min ago
5
CJP protest1 hr ago