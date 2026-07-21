With the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka set to begin on August 15 at Galle International Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to finalise India's squad soon.
The upcoming series holds significant World Test Championship (WTC) implications for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill-led India, who are currently navigating a transitional phase and had recent setbacks.
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Washington Sundar's Injury Concern
According to a Times of India report, the primary headache for the selection committee revolves around all-rounder Washington Sundar, who suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against England.
Scans taken in London were shared with specialists, and even a minor Grade 1 strain could sideline him for at least two weeks. With the Indian contingent scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka around August 4, Sundar's clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) remains critical.
If unavailable for the first Test, selectors could turn to off-spinner Saransh Jain, who recently impressed in India A's recent multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A.
Return Of Senior Pros
The squad is expected to undergo changes from the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Key pillars Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are slated to make their return to red-ball cricket. After not picking Jadeja for Afghanistan Test, the chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar had previously reaffirmed that the 37-year-old remains India's premier spinner in the longest format.
All-Round Options
No official update yet on Nitish Kumar Reddy's availability. His batting and bowling contributions add valuable depth.
Batting Stability
Core batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal are expected to feature prominently.
Fast-Bowling Setup
Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to lead the attack, supported by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, or others depending on conditions.
Preparation
The Shubman Gill-led side is slated to arrive early in Sri Lanka to play a four-day warm-up match before entering the series opener in Galle.
Batters: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel
All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (subject to fitness)
Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey/Saransh Jain
Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar
The upcoming Sri Lanka tour offers a vital opportunity for India to build momentum in the WTC cycle and test bench strength in spin-friendly conditions away from home.
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