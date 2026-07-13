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India's N Sree Charani nominated for ICC Women's player of the month after T20 World Cup heroics

India spinner N Sree Charani has been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award after a sensational T20 World Cup campaign. She is joined on the shortlist by Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
India's N Sree Charani nominated for ICC Women's player of the month after T20 World Cup heroics
Image Credit: IANS

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