Charani spun a web around batting lineups to pick 14 wickets in just six T20Is at a remarkable average of 11 and a highly impressive economy rate of 6.69. She picked up at least two wickets in all five of India's Group 1 encounters. Her tournament-defining spells included standout figures of 3-21 against arch-rivals Pakistan, a lethal 4-19 against the Netherlands, and a masterful 3-24 against South Africa.