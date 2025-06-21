India's newly appointed skipper could face ICC sanctions for wearing black socks during Day 1 of the Leeds Test against England. It was his first match as skipper taking the captaincy baton from Rohit Sharma would call it quits from the Test format. Gill leading by example smashed a fabulous century on his Test captaincy debut, the right hand batter joined an elite list consisting Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Virat Kohli. The list features Indians to score a century on his captaincy debut.





Despite him walking the talk, the 25-year-old could land in major trouble due to his socks. He could face disciplinary action for violating the ICC’s clothing regulations after wearing black socks during his innings on Day 1. Under clause 19.45 of the ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Rules, which took effect in May 2023, players are only allowed to wear socks in white, cream, or light grey. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), socks may also match the base colour of the team’s playing trousers.The final decision lies with the match referee, who must assess whether Gill’s actions constituted a deliberate Level 1 offence. If deemed intentional, he could be fined between 10 to 20 percent of his match fee. However, if the breach is found to be accidental—such as due to his regular socks being wet or unavailable, he may avoid a penalty.The Right Hand Batter broke Virat Kohli's record for Most Centuries by Indian Batters. While Virat has 5 centuries, Shubman now has 6 centuries in the list. Rohit Sharma tops the list with 9 centuries. He also joined another prestigious list of Most 100s for India at 25. The list has the names of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh.40 - Sachin Tendulkar26 - Virat Kohli15 - Shubman Gill13 - Virender Sehwag11 - Yuvraj SinghShubman joined this list with his Leeds Knock scoring 147, three shy of his 150. This was his highest Test score and was all set eyeing a double hundred before getting dismissed to England's only spinner Shoaib Bashir.