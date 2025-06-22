India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma revealed how he proposed to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra's show called "Who's The Boss" on the YouTube channel named same as the show. The 38-year-old revealed his romantic gesture and how he took Ritika to the ground where he started playing cricket making it a relatable yet unforgettable moment.



"My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently). She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let's go out to eat ice cream, I'm bored. Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You've never come, so let me show you," the right hand batter shared during the conversation.



"It was a ground and it was pitch dark and she didn't realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her," he added.

Love Story

During the show the couple had various cute moments where the love and care for each other was quite visible. Talking about their love story, Rohit met Ritika in his early days of cricketing career for the Indian cricket team. Ritika was his manager before the friendship turned into love and they later married. The couple dated for many years before marrying, The two married on December 13, 2015. They have two children, a Six year old daughter named Samaira and a one year old son named Ahaan. Ritika has been a constant supporter of Rohit irrespective of a good or bad patch he's going through in life. She has been seen sitting in the stands crossing her fingers hoping for her husband to score big runs and win the game for India.