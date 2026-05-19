India's ODI squad for Afghanistan series: Ishan Kishan returns, Prince Yadav gets maiden call-up; check full team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially announced India’s squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series, which includes a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series.

The squad selection follows an intense meeting conducted by the national selection committee headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with a clear focus on workload management and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: India announce squad for Afghanistan series: KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as Test vice-captain, Ishan Kishan returns for ODIs; Check complete team

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the return of Ishan Kishan to India’s ODI setup. Alongside him, young talents Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Tyagi have earned maiden call-ups and could make their ODI debuts during the Afghanistan series.

Speaking after the squad announcement, Agarkar stated that the selectors are closely monitoring emerging players as India begins building a strong core for the 2027 World Cup. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has not been included in ODI squad.

Shubman Gill will captain the Indian side in the ODI series, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain.

The India vs Afghanistan ODI series will begin on June 14, 2026, and conclude on June 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai': MS Dhoni's candid reply to Suresh Raina's IPL 2027 request fuels retirement buzz

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI - June 14, 2026, Dharamshala- 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - June 17, 2026, Lucknow- 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - June 20, 2026, Chennai- 1:30 PM IST

Team India squad for ODI Series vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, S Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh