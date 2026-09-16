The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies at home, starting on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included, while Punjab and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir has received his maiden call-up to the senior national team.
Shubman Gill will captain the team while KL Rahul is vice-captain. The selectors have mixed proven ODI names with several younger options after several regular white-ball players were kept back for Asian Games duty in Japan.
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Veterans Bolster Top Order
The selection committee’s decision to include Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds experience and stability to India’s top order. Both players retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup but continue to play a key role in India’s ODI plans for the 2027 World Cup.
Their experience and leadership will also be important as India prepares its next generation of players for major ICC tournaments.
Naman Dhir's Breakthrough Moment
The standout talking point of the squad announcement is the inclusion of 26-year-old batting all-rounder Naman Dhir. Dhir has enjoyed a meteoric domestic rise, turning heads with his clean striking, finishing ability, and handy off-spin.
Dhir's sustained exploits in franchise and state cricket made his inclusion nearly irresistible:
Explosive Form: Dhir delivered a flurry of belligerent knocks in state competitions, highlighted by a staggering 173 off 64 deliveries in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.
IPL & India 'A' Pedigree: A consistent middle-order match-winner for Mumbai Indians with a strike rate hovering above 164, Dhir translated that attacking momentum into List A and India 'A' setups.
All-Round Utility: Dhir offers the team management a dynamic right-handed floater in the middle-to-lower order capable of bowling useful overs of off-break spin.
Other Notable Selections
Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named in the pace group alongside Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. Dhruv Jurel is the backup wicketkeeper to Rahul. Rishabh Pant has been given Rest of India leadership for the Irani Cup instead. Nitish Kumar Reddy was withdrawn from the Asian Games squad so he can play the ODIs.
Several regulars are unavailable because the Asian Games run from September 24 to October 3, covering all three ODIs. That list includes Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan.
India's ODI Team For West Indies Series
Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule & Venues
The three-match ODI series forms the first leg of the West Indies tour of India, preceding a five-match T20I leg:
1st ODI: September 27 - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
2nd ODI: September 30 - Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
3rd ODI: October 3 - Maharaja Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
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