/India's predicted 11 for 1st T20I vs Ireland: Shreyas Iyer to lead, Tilak Varma vice-captain, Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play at Belfast?

A fresh chapter in India's shortest-format journey begins in Belfast as a new-look squad prepares to face Ireland. With senior figures rested, Shreyas Iyer assumes captaincy duties while dynamic batter Tilak Varma steps up as his deputy. All eyes remain on 15 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, though indications suggest the management will prefer to stick with the established opening combination that recently secured the T20 World Cup 2026 title.
The historical track record heavily favors the visitors. The last time these two teams locked horns was during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where India cruised to a dominant eight wicket triumph. To date, the Men in Blue maintain a flawless, unbeaten record against Ireland in this format.
Series Schedule and Head to Head Record
The two match T20I series between India and Ireland kicks off on Friday, June 26, at Belfast. The inaugural fixture is set to commence at 6:00 PM IST. Throughout their T20 International history, the sides have crossed paths eight times, with India emerging victorious in every single encounter.
Breakdown of the Indian Top Order
Sanju Samson is tipped to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order for the opening clash. Left hander Ishan Kishan is slated to follow, locking down the number three position.
If the team management decides to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international cap in this fixture, he will represent his nation at the exact age of 15 years and 91 days. This milestone would make him the youngest cricketer in Indian history to play international cricket.
By debuting, he would shatter a 37 year old benchmark established by Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old during his first international appearance for India back in 1989. However, current trends indicate his debut is more likely to happen during the second T20I or the subsequent tour of England rather than the series opener.
Composition of the Middle Order and All Rounders
Skipper Shreyas Iyer is expected to anchor the lineup at number four, with vice captain Tilak Varma following closely at number five. This pairing is anticipated to offer crucial stability and tactical depth to the core of the batting lineup.
Further down, the lower middle order will be reinforced by all rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, both of whom provide explosive boundary hitting capabilities alongside reliable bowling alternatives.
Tactical Spin and Pace Combinations
The visitors are expected to utilize Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as their frontline spin bowling choices in the starting eleven. Both cricketers bring immense tactical flexibility to the roster due to their secondary roles as aggressive lower order batsmen.
For the specialist fast bowling department, the team hierarchy is projected to select the trio of Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh. Power hitter Shivam Dube will fulfill duties as the roster's fourth medium pace alternative.
India's Predicted Playing XI for the 1st T20I vs Ireland
Abhishek Sharma
Sanju Samson
Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper)
Shreyas Iyer (captain)
Tilak Varma (vice captain)
Shivam Dube
Washington Sundar
Axar Patel
Harshit Rana
Prasidh Krishna
Arshdeep Singh
Roster Members Set to Miss the Cut
As a consequence of intense internal competition for positions within the starting lineup, the following four squad members are expected to sit out the opening match against Ireland:
Suryansh Shedge
Ravi Bishnoi
Prince Yadav
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Indian lineup will be highly focused on maintaining their perfect winning streak against the hosts when the action gets underway in Belfast.
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