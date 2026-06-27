India will look to level the two-match T20I series against Ireland when both sides return to the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, June 28, with the contest scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Ireland's Historic Win Changes the Series Narrative
The visitors arrive at the decider under unusual pressure after suffering a historic defeat in the series opener. Ireland, led by their new captain Lorcan Tucker, recorded their first-ever T20I win over India, bowling out the World Champions for 148 in reply to a competitive 182 for 9. Half-centuries from Tucker and Gareth Delany powered the hosts to their total, while debutant pacers Matt Hollard and Jai Moondra ran through the Indian middle order to seal a 34-run victory in Belfast.
With their perfect head-to-head record against Ireland now broken, India are expected to rework their combination for the series decider, and three changes look likely.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic India Debut
The biggest talking point remains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was left out of the playing XI in the opener despite the buildup around his potential debut, with Shreyas Iyer backing his more experienced batters at the time.
Following the loss, the management is expected to hand him his maiden cap in place of Sanju Samson, opening alongside Abhishek Sharma. Should he take the field, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest cricketer in Indian history to play international cricket, surpassing the record held by Sachin Tendulkar for 37 years.
Three Changes Likely in India's Playing XI
Beyond the headline change at the top, India are also tipped to freshen up their bowling and finishing options. Prince Yadav is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna, who struggled for control in the series opener, while Suryansh Shedge is expected to come in for Washington Sundar, adding extra depth as a power-hitter in the lower order.
Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are expected to retain their places at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, continuing as captain and vice-captain, with Shivam Dube holding his middle-order slot. Axar Patel remains the frontline spin option, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are set to lead the pace attack alongside Prince Yadav.
India's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs Ireland
Abhishek Sharma
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Tilak Varma (vc)
Shivam Dube
Suryansh Shedge
Axar Patel
Harshit Rana
Prince Yadav
Arshdeep Singh
Players Likely to Miss Out
With these changes in mind, the following squad members are expected to sit out the series decider against Ireland:
Sanju Samson
Washington Sundar
Prasidh Krishna
Ravi Bishnoi
India Face Must-Win Clash to Avoid Historic Series Defeat
India will be desperate to respond after their first-ever loss to Ireland in the format, and a series victory for the hosts on Sunday would complete a historic triumph over the reigning T20 World Champions on home soil.
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