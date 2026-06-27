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India's predicted 11 for 2nd T20I vs Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge In for...

India will look to level the two-match T20I series against Ireland when both sides return to the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, June 28, with the contest scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST. Check predicted 11 for 2nd T20I -

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
India's predicted 11 for 2nd T20I vs Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge In for...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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