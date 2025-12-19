The BCCI is all set to announce the squad for both the New Zealand T20I series and much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is likely to pick a single squad for both assignments to ensure continuity before the T20 World Cup 2026 begins in February.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to defend their 2024 title, but selectors face headaches over a "problem of plenty" - particularly in the top order and the wicketkeeping department.

Here is India's predicted 15-member squad for New Zealand T20Is and T20 World Cup 2026:

Captaincy

Despite a lean patch with the bat in 2025, Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy record remains excellent (winning nearly 80 percent of his matches). With not much time left for the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar is likely to continue as India skipper for the mega-event.

The Opening Dilemma: Gill, Jaiswal, or Samson With Abhishek?

Abhishek Sharma, who has been in red-hot form, is expected to partner with Shubman Gill. Despite Gill's recent dip in T20 form, India's vice-captain is likely to retain his place in the India squad for the New Zealand T20Is as well as for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played from February 7.

Adding to the complexity is Sanju Samson, has made a very strong case for himself with recent domestic performances and a solid showing in the 5th T20I against South Africa.

This combination likely pushes Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the first XI or potentially the squad, though he remains a strong contender for a reserve spot.

The Middle-Order Engine

The middle order remains India's strongest suit. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) anchors the lineup at No. 4, bringing his trademark 360-degree play. Suryakumar will be well supported by Tilak Varma, arguably the most versatile batter in the format today, and Hardik Pandya, whose balance as a seam-bowling all-rounder is vital for the team's structure.

Shivam Dube retains his spot as the spin-hitting enforcer, a role that will be crucial on the turning tracks of India and Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper Slot

Sanju Samson has made a very strong case for himself with recent domestic performances and a solid showing in the 5th T20I against South Africa. He is likely to be picked alongside Jitesh Sharma, who has been the preferred lower-order finisher/keeper in recent series.

The "Finisher" Role

With Rinku Singh reportedly finding it difficult to break into the final 15 due to the abundance of all-rounders (Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar), the finishing duties will likely fall to the all-rounders and the wicketkeeper at No. 6 during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played from February 7.

Bowling Attack

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the New Zealand T20Is and during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be the lead spinner given his world-class form, partnered by Kuldeep Yadav.

The Spin Web

With the T20 World Cup being held in the subcontinent, spin will dictate the fate of matches. Axar Patel is a lock due to his superior batting depth. The mystery of Varun Chakravarthy, who has been in red-hot form, is expected to be preferred alongside the wrist-spin of Kuldeep Yadav and off-spin of Washington Sundar. This combination offers India variety: left-arm orthodox, left-arm wrist spin, mystery spin and off-spin.

The Pace Battery

Jasprit Bumrah remains the first name on the team sheet. His partnership with the left-arm angle of Arshdeep Singh is India's primary weapon in both the Powerplay and the death overs. The third seamer spot is a toss-up, but Harshit Rana is predicted to edge out Mohammed Siraj due to his ability to hit the deck hard and contribute lower-order runs - a trait the current management highly values.

India's Predicted 15-Member Squad For New Zealand T20Is And T20 World Cup 2026

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana