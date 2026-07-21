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India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open, Tilak Varma's place in doubt; check full lineup

With the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe set to begin on Thursday, July 23 at Harare Sports Club, India will field a youthful and experimental side under captain Shreyas Iyer. Here's India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe: 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open, Tilak Varma's place in doubt; check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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