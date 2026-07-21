As Team India prepares to square off against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23, 2026, all eyes are on the composition of the playing XI. With senior pros rested, India will field a youthful and experimental lineup under captain Shreyas Iyer.
The spotlight shines brightest on teenage phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is slated to open the innings alongside the explosive Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, intense intrigue remains around Tilak Varma’s spot in the XI, given the crunch for middle-order positions.
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The Opening Duo: Sooryavanshi And Abhishek
Following a blockbuster IPL campaign and early international exposure, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another massive opportunity to prove his mettle on foreign soil during the Zimbabwe series after becoming India's youngest-ever international debutant earlier in 2026 against England.
Partnering him will be Abhishek Sharma, whose aggressive powerplay hitting provides the ideal complement to the left-handed youngster. With Sanju Samson not picked for this tour, Sooryavanshi looks set to enjoy a run at the top of the order.
The Indian middle order boasts firepower, but accommodating everyone presents a tactical challenge:
Ishan Kishan (WK): Expected to don the gloves and bat at No. 3, providing dynamic left-handed aggression.
Shreyas Iyer (C): Steering the ship at No. 4, skipper Shreyas Iyer brings crucial stability and spin-hitting capability.
Tilak Varma vs Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube: The main suspense centers on vice-captain Tilak Varma. If India plays both Shivam Dube (for seam-bowling depth) and finisher Rinku Singh, Tilak may have to fight for the No. 5 slot or compete directly with Dube depending on pitch conditions in Harare.
Bowling Balance
The pace attack features express talents like Mayank Yadav, alongside newcomers Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and Prince Yadav. Spin options include Harsh Dubey and Varun Chakravarthy.
India’s Predicted Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - Explosive opener
2. Abhishek Sharma - Dynamic left-handed aggressor
3. Ishan Kishan (WK) - Attacking wicketkeeper-batter
4. Shreyas Iyer - Anchoring captain
5. Tilak Varma - Middle-order stability
6. Shivam Dube - Power-hitter and all-round option
7. Rinku Singh - Power-hitter and finisher
8. Harsh Dubey - Spin all-rounder
9. Mayank Yadav - Express Pacer
10. Varun Chakaravarathy - Mystery Spinner
11. Prince Yadav - Young exciting pacer
This three-match series serves as an ideal platform to blood youngsters and evaluate combinations ahead of bigger challenges. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will rely on home conditions and experience, but India enter as overwhelming favourites with superior depth.
1st T20I- July 23, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM (IST)
2nd T20I- July 25, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM (IST)
3rd T20I- July 26, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM (IST)
Fans can watch the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.
The live streaming of all three matches will be available on the fancode app and website.
India squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
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