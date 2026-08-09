With the opening fixture of their crucial two match red ball series against Sri Lanka set to begin at the Galle International Stadium on August 15, 2026, team leadership under captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir has gained significant selection clarity. The upcoming assignment carries immense strategic weight for both nations in their quest to qualify for the International Cricket Council World Test Championship final at The Oval next year, with India currently occupying fifth position with a points percentage of 48.150 and Sri Lanka standing sixth with 41.67 points percentage.
Initial selection uncertainty surrounding the crucial number three batting position has been officially resolved following confirmation that left handed batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury. In his absence, Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has made an unanswerable case for inclusion in the starting eleven after producing a sublime, unbeaten century during India's three day practice match against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the NCC Ground in Colombo.
India Predicted Playing XI for 1st Test at Galle
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Devdutt Padikkal
Shubman Gill (Captain)
Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)
Ravindra Jadeja
Dhruv Jurel
Manav Suthar
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Siraj
Gurnoor Brar
Updated India Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series
Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
India is yet to announce Sai's replacement till now.
Warm Up Match Highlights and Top Order Dynamics
During the warm up fixture, Sri Lanka Cricket XI declared their first innings overnight at 363 for 8. India responded forcefully on Day 2, reaching 357 for 6 at the close of play to trail by just six runs with a single wicket remaining, despite three batters opting to retire out.
Padikkal spearheaded the Indian response with an innings of serene composure, scoring 142 not out off 164 deliveries. After reaching his century, the left hander initially retired out to allow teammates match practice, only to return to the crease late in the evening session. Along the way, Padikkal forged three vital partnerships: a fluid 96 run second wicket stand with vice captain KL Rahul scored at 4.17 runs per over, a 72 run alliance off 98 balls with Ravindra Jadeja, and a rapid 83 run partnership with Nishant Sindhu.
While Padikkal dominated, other top order contenders endured mixed fortunes. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught off the second ball of the morning for a two ball duck while attempting a loose cut shot to backward point. Vice captain KL Rahul compiled a solid 40 off 67 balls before being bowled by off spinner Kesara Nuwantha, whereas Nishant Sindhu contributed 22 off 45 balls with three boundaries before retiring out.
Middle Order Engine and Wicketkeeping Setup
Captain Shubman Gill will anchor the middle order alongside premier wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Both specialist wicketkeepers struggled during their time at the crease in the Colombo practice match. Pant lasted just five deliveries, scoring 2 before miscuing a lofted shot off Ramesh Mendis to mid off. Secondary wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel managed only 1 run after his defensive push bounced off short leg for a sharp rebound catch.
In contrast, Jadeja displayed excellent rhythm, scoring 63 off 117 balls before retiring out. He combined with spin all rounder Manav Suthar, who contributed a patient 41 off 90 balls before being pinned leg before.
Pace Bowling Combinations and Gurnoor Brar Impact
India's seaming department is operating without lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was officially ruled out of the tour due to a left knee injury. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the fast bowling attack.
The battle for the secondary seamer position features Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who earned his maiden international call up after capturing 60 wickets in the 2025 to 2026 domestic season to guide his state team to their inaugural Ranji Trophy title. Nabi is competing alongside Prasidh Krishna and Punjab fast bowler Gurnoor Brar.
Brar provided explosive late day highlights during the warm up fixture, remaining unbeaten on 36 off 18 balls. His cameo included four massive sixes, three of which were struck off consecutive deliveries against left arm spinner Dilum Sudeera in the final over of the day. Brar's heavy workload in the practice fixture has placed him firmly in the selection conversation alongside Nabi and Krishna.
Spin Strategy and Expected Playing Eleven
Given the typical pitch characteristics at the Galle International Stadium, India is expected to field a spin heavy lineup featuring Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as primary options, supported by Manav Suthar or off spinning all rounder Saransh Jain. Kuldeep spent 15 balls at the crease during the warm up match, scoring a single run before retiring out.
The second Test match of the series will take place at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to August 27, making a victorious start in Galle essential for India's World Test Championship ambitions.
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