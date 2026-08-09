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India's predicted playing XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka: Sai Sudharsan ruled out, Devdutt Padikkal at 3, Check full lineup

Initial selection uncertainty surrounding the crucial number three batting position has been officially resolved following confirmation that left handed batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury, Check India's predicted XI vs Sri Lanka for 1st Test at Galle.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
India's predicted playing XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka: Sai Sudharsan ruled out, Devdutt Padikkal at 3, Check full lineup
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India's predicted playing XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka: Sai Sudharsan ruled out, Devdutt Padikkal at 3, Check full lineup
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