The upcoming second Test between Sri Lanka and India is set to get underway on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. India enters the fixture holding a commanding advantage after recording a thumping win over Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two match series at the Galle International Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal, who was only playing his 3rd Test, slammed a counter-attacking ton in the first innings. He scored 167 runs with 15 fours and 1 six, followed it up with another important knock of 44 runs in the second innings. With the ball, Manav Suthar broke the back of the Sri Lankan batting unit with a ten-wicket haul.
His 6/55 in the second innings sealed the win for the visitors. This victory has helped India secure 12 crucial points in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table. Shubman Gill and company will aim to make it a 2-0 series win.
The second Test is scheduled to start on August 23 (Sunday) at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Sri Lanka are without two of their star batsmen, as Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are injured and even Dinesh Chandimal is also doubtful for the second Test.
Potential Lineup Changes and Opening Match Recap
Team India recorded a good win in the first test, but there were a few areas of concern. Captain Shubman Gill didn’t look at his best while Kuldeep Yadav looked clueless on the spin-friendly wicket. This has certainly fueled rumours that Kuldeep could be dropped from the second Test.
Kuldeep bowled 25 overs in the first Test and took only 1 wicket for 103 runs, whereas all the other spinners from both camps were enjoying bowling here. As per Sports Tak, Saransh is likely to make his debut in the second Test in Colombo.
The opening match at Galle witnessed complete dominance from the visiting side, highlighted by stellar contributions across departments. While the fast bowlers chipped in effectively, the spin trio dictated terms on a turning track to frustrate the hosts. Team management is now expected to tweak the combination further to ensure a clean sweep in the island nation.
India Predicted XI for the Second Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Devdutt Padikkal
Shubman Gill (c)
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Dhruv Jurel
Ravindra Jadeja
Manav Suthar
Mohammed Siraj
Saransh Jain
Prasidh Krishna
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