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  • /India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN? Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy

India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN? Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy

A win in the second T20I will wrap up the series with a match to spare, but selection debates around India’s top order and bowling balance dominate the build-up. Here's India predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN? Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN? Ravi Bishnoi likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy
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