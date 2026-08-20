The upcoming second Test between Sri Lanka and India is set to get underway on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. India enters the fixture holding a commanding advantage after recording a thumping win over Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two match series at the Galle International Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal, who was only playing his 3rd Test, slammed a counter-attacking ton in the first innings. He scored 167 runs with 15 fours and 1 six, followed it up with another important knock of 44 runs in the second innings. With the ball, Manav Suthar broke the back of the Sri Lankan batting unit with a ten-wicket haul.