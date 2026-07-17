With the three-match ODI series between India and England currently locked at 1-1, all eyes turn to historic Lord's Cricket Ground for the third and final crucial encounter on Sunday, June 19. Following a four-wicket defeat in the second ODI at Cardiff, the Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill-led Indian team management is expected to ring in crucial tactical changes in the playing XI to win the series.
The biggest talking points ahead of the decider surround a forced change in the bowling department, the recovery of a premier middle-order mainstay, and a tactical swap behind the stumps.
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Senior wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who missed the second ODI due to a sudden illness, is likely to be fit and highly likely to walk straight back into the playing XI.
In Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan donned the gloves in Cardiff but failed to make an impact, departing cheaply for just 1 run off 8 balls. With Rahul regaining full fitness, Ishan Kishan will have to make way. Rahul's return injects crucial stability and veteran experience back into the middle order.
In a substantial setback for India, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third ODI against England after sustaining the injury during the first innings of the second match while completing a run in the 33rd over off Saqib Mahmood’s bowling.
Sundar's absence leaves a void in India's lower-middle order and deprives the team of a dependable off-spin option. To offset this loss, the team management is likely to bring in a specialist wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, who gives India a potent wicket-taking option in the middle overs alongside left-arm spinner Axar Patel.
Veteran opener and former captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly on the verge of bringing the curtain down on his India career, with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's potentially set to be his last appearance in the OD format. He has retired from T20Is and Test.
Reports suggest that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is planning to move on from Rohit to groom a younger opener for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
In his potentially last ODI match, Rohit Sharma is set to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill. While Rohit will look to provide explosive firepower up front, modern-day maestro Virat Kohli is locked in at his usual number three slot, aiming to anchor the innings and build a platform for a massive score.
1. Rohit Sharma
2. Shubman Gill (C)
3. Virat Kohli
4. Shreyas Iyer
5. KL Rahul (WK) (IN for Ishan Kishan)
6. Shivam Dube
7. Axar Patel
8. Kuldeep Yadav (IN for Washington Sundar)
9. Gurnoor Brar
10. Jasprit Bumrah
11. Prasidh Krishna
Having tasted defeat in the second match, India's primary objective will be addressing the consistency of their lower-middle order and ensuring the bowling unit capitalizes on the conditions at Lord's.
With Kuldeep’s deception and Rahul’s reliable glovework and batting back in the mix, the Men in Blue look well-balanced to contest a highly competitive finale against a confident England side.
Match Context
Series: 1-1 - Winner takes the series.
Venue: Lord's, London - Historic ground with balanced conditions.
Time: July 19, 2026, 11:00 AM local (3:30 PM IST).
Broadcast: Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar (India).
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