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  • /India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against England: Prince Yadav IN, Ravi Bishnoi OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open, Sanju Samson return in limbo; check full lineup

India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against England: Prince Yadav IN, Ravi Bishnoi OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open, Sanju Samson return in limbo; check full lineup

The Indian team management appears set for tactical tweaks in the third T20 International at Trent Bridge, particularly in the bowling department, to counter England's aggressive batting on what is expected to be a high-scoring venue. Here's India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I vs England:
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against England: Prince Yadav IN, Ravi Bishnoi OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open, Sanju Samson return in limbo; check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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