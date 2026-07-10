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  • /India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I vs England: Sanju Samson IN, Tilak Varma OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to keep opening slot; check full lineup

India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I vs England: Sanju Samson IN, Tilak Varma OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to keep opening slot; check full lineup

With England having clinched the five-match T20I, the 5th T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11 offers Team India a chance to experiment, restore confidence, and address selection debates heading into future assignments. Here's India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I vs England: Sanju Samson IN, Tilak Varma OUT; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to keep opening slot; check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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