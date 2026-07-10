Following three consecutive defeats that have left the Indian cricket team trailing 3-0 in the five-match series (with the opening fixture in Durham abandoned due to rain), the Shreyas Iyer-led team faces a must-win situation in the 5th T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Desperate to avoid a 4-0 series whitewash against a ruthless England side, the Indian team management is expected to make crucial tactical changes for the fifth and final T20I on Saturday.
The series has been challenging for India, with questions around middle-order consistency, opening partnerships, and form slumps. Speculation is rife about changes, particularly bringing back Sanju Samson and potentially dropping under-pressure vice-captain Tilak Varma, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues as an opener.
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Tilak Varma's Struggle: The left-hander has had a poor series, failing to make a significant impact. Persistent low scores have drawn criticism, making him a prime candidate for rotation in the final game.
Sanju Samson's Case: Samson has been in and out of the XI. Experts have called for his inclusion to add firepower and solidity, especially in the middle order or top. He could replace Tilak or slot in to strengthen the batting.
Washington Sundar To Be Dropped: All-rounder Washington Sundar had a forgettable outing in Bristol, failing to deliver with both bat and ball (conceding 19 runs in his lone over and scoring just 5). He is highly likely to make way for Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as India hunts for better balance.
Sooryavanshi To Keep Opening With Abhishek: History-maker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently became India’s youngest-ever international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days during the second T20I at Old Trafford, will continue to open the innings alongside world No. 2 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma.
Though Sooryavanshi has managed only 42 runs across his first three international outings, his fearless strokeplay - which included launching Jofra Archer over his head for a six on debut - must have convinced the team management to give the young left-hander another long rope to sign off the series on a high. Vaibhav is expected to retain his spot opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, gaining valuable experience.
India's Predicted Playing X For 5th T20I vs England
Here is India's predicted playing XI for the final match of the T20I series:
1. Abhishek Sharma - Explosive left-handed opener
2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - Young gun to open; continue building experience.
3. Sanju Samson (wk) – Likely return for middle-order stability
4. Ishan Kishan – Keeps wicket if Samson bats higher; provides depth.
5. Shreyas Iyer (c) – Captain and anchor; showed fight with a gritty 80* in the 4th T20I.
6. Shivam Dube – Power-hitter for the middle overs.
7. Axar Patel - All-round balance with spin and batting.
8. Suryansh Shedge - All-rounder/expected to replace Washington Sundar
9. Prasidh Krishna - Lanky right-arm medium pacer
10. Prince Yadav- Right-arm medium pacer
11. Arshdeep Singh - Death-over specialist
Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton - Balanced pitch favoring batters early, with assistance for pacers and spinners later.
Series Status: Dead rubber, but pride and selection for upcoming tours are on the line.
England's Strength: Harry Brook and company have been clinical in chases; they will aim to end the series on a high with a 4-0 whitewash.
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