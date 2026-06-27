The Indian cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, locks horns with six-time champions Australia in their final Group 1 match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Lord's in London on Sunday with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.
With the race to the semi-finals heating up, India finds itself in a tight spot. While Australia sits comfortably at the top of the table with an unblemished record (8 points) and a monstrous net run rate (+4.724), India is tied with South Africa at 6 points from four games.
A win for the Indian women’s cricket team over Australia will almost certainly seal a semi-final berth irrespective of the Bangladesh vs South Africa result. A loss, however, will likely see them heading home.
Desperate times call for tactical overhauls, and the Indian team management could make few key changes in their playing XI for the Australia clash.
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There could be a tactical omission of wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia for the clash against Australia. Yastika, who has struggled to provide the necessary scoring impetus in the middle overs, could make way for the aggressive Bharti Fulmali.
Fulmali, who earned a recall to the national side earlier this year following powerhouse domestic performances, brings raw boundary-hitting capability. With Richa Ghosh safe behind the stumps as the primary wicketkeeper, Fulmali’s entry is engineered to solve India’s stagnant run rate in the 7-to-15 over bracket - a glaring issue that plagued them against South Africa and Bangladesh.
While the batting tweaks look definitive, the bowling department is shrouded in mystery. There remains intense suspense over frontline swing bowler Renuka Singh Thakur.
Renuka's ability to extract early movement is undisputed, but she hasn't been the first-choice option for team management in the series. Renuka played the last match but if the think-tank opts for a more spin-heavy approach or a different pace option, she might find herself on the bench for the Australia game.
India's likely playing XI blends explosive batting firepower with spin-heavy bowling suited to English conditions and the high-stakes rivalry.
1. Smriti Mandhana (vc) - Explosive left-handed opener and lynchpin. Her experience in English conditions (via leagues like The Hundred) makes her vital for powerplay momentum.
2. Shafali Verma - Aggressive right-hander who provides fireworks at the top and offers off-spin depth.
3. Jemimah Rodrigues - Consistent anchor in the top/middle order, excellent against spin and in building innings.
4. Harmanpreet Kaur (c) - Experienced leader and middle-order rock. Her finishing ability and off-spin will be crucial.
5. Bharti Fulmali - Attacking Middle-order batter who adds power in Indian lineup
6. Richa Ghosh (wk) - Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter who adds power lower down and keeps wickets.
7. Deepti Sharma - Premier all-rounder: left-handed batting depth and reliable right-arm off-spin.
8. Radha Yadav - Experienced left-arm orthodox spinner who tore through Bangladesh’s batting lineup with a crucial three-wicket haul.
9. Shree Charani - The young bowler who has impressed with her discipline and ability to chip in with vital breakthroughs.
10. Nandni Sharma - Rising fast bowler who did well in last game
11. Renuka Singh Thakur - The leading frontline pacer tasked with swinging the ball early and putting the Australian top-order on the defensive.
Australia have dominated the head-to-head in women's T20Is against India, winning 27 of their 37 encounters. India have claimed nine victories, while one match ended in a tie.
In the Women's T20 World Cup, Australia hold a 5-1 advantage, including wins in the 2020 final and the 2023 semi-final.
Match Details:
Tournament: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (Group A)
Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Date & Time: Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time)
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