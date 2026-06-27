Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia: Yastika Bhatia OUT, Bharti Fulmali IN, suspense over Renuka Thakur; check full lineup

India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia: Yastika Bhatia OUT, Bharti Fulmali IN, suspense over Renuka Thakur; check full lineup

The Indian women's cricket team faces a literal "do-or-die" scenario on Sunday as they lock horns with six-time champions Australia in their final Group 1 match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Here's India's predicted playing XI for the high-stakes clash.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia: Yastika Bhatia OUT, Bharti Fulmali IN, suspense over Renuka Thakur; check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia: Yastika Bhatia OUT, Bharti Fulmali IN, suspense over Renuka Thakur; check full lineup
India vs Australia10 min ago
2
'PM Modi14 min ago
3
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal38 min ago
4
centre on operation sindoor47 min ago
5
Karachi blast1 hr ago