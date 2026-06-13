/India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan: Smriti Mandhana to open, Harmanpreet Kaur at 4; Richa Ghosh to bat at...; check full lineup 

The stage is set for a highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14. This Group A encounter marks India's campaign opener in the tournament, promising an electric atmosphere and intense competition.
India enter the tournament carrying the weight of expectation as they continue their pursuit of a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side boasts a blend of experience and firepower, particularly at the top of the order where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma can dictate the tempo from the outset.
Harmanpreet-led India also possess a balanced bowling attack, with Renuka Singh's swing and Deepti Sharma's consistency likely to be important in English conditions. While India start as favourites, Pakistan will be determined to upset the odds and begin their campaign on a winning note.
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India's likely playing XI blends explosive batting firepower with spin-heavy bowling suited to English conditions and the high-stakes rivalry.
1. Smriti Mandhana - Explosive opener and vice-captain, in good form
2. Shafali Verma - Aggressive partner at the top, providing quick starts
3. Jemimah Rodrigues - Reliable No.3 for stability and rotation
4. Harmanpreet Kaur (c) - Experienced leader and middle-order anchor
5. Richa Ghosh (wk) - Destructive finisher behind the stumps; preferred over Yastika Bhatia for batting impact
6. Deepti Sharma - All-round control with bat and off-spin
7. Bharti Fulmali - Newcomer adding middle-order depth and power (alternative: Radha Yadav for extra spin)
8. Shreyanka Patil - Key spin all-rounder for balance
9. Renuka Singh Thakur - Leading pacer, effective with swing in England
10. Arundhati Reddy - Seam-bowling support
11. Shree Charani - A crafty slow left-arm orthodox spinner for key wickets in the middle overs
This lineup offers strong top-order batting, a solid middle order, and versatile bowling with three spinners and pace options. India dominate the historical rivalry in T20Is and World Cups, adding psychological edge.
Match Details
Tournament: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (Match 6)
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local Time)
Where to Watch: Broadcast live on Star Sports channels; streaming online via JioHotstar.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab
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