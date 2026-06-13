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  • /India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan: Smriti Mandhana to open, Harmanpreet Kaur at 4; Richa Ghosh to bat at...; check full lineup 

India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan: Smriti Mandhana to open, Harmanpreet Kaur at 4; Richa Ghosh to bat at...; check full lineup 

India and Pakistan will launch their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns with a blockbuster Group 1 clash at Edgbaston on Sunday, adding another chapter to one of cricket's most compelling rivalries. Here's India's predicted playing XI for the high-stakes clash. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
India's predicted playing XI for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan: Smriti Mandhana to open, Harmanpreet Kaur at 4; Richa Ghosh to bat at...; check full lineup 
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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