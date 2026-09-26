India begin their three match ODI series against the West Indies on Sunday, September 27, with the opening game scheduled at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman Gill will lead a squad that brings together several established names and a few players pushing for a place in the first XI.
The BCCI announced a 15 member ODI squad on September 16, with Gill as captain and KL Rahul as vice captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also part of the group, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel and Naman Dhir provide additional batting options.
Rohit To Open, Gaikwad In Line For No. 4
Rohit Sharma is expected to retain his place at the top alongside Gill, despite Jaiswal also being available for selection. Rohit comes into the series after producing a memorable 138 against England at Lord's on July 19, his 34th ODI century and the first by an Indian batter at the venue.
Virat Kohli is expected to occupy the No. 3 position, leaving the biggest question in the top order at No. 4.
With Shreyas Iyer absent from the squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir and Dhruv Jurel are among the players who could fill that position. Gaikwad's experience in the 50 over format could give him the edge for the series opener.
KL Rahul is then likely to take up the wicketkeeper batter's role at No. 5. Jurel remains another option behind the stumps, but Rahul's established position in India's ODI setup makes him the expected choice.
Jadeja Returns To ODI Setup
The all rounder slots could see the return of Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Jadeja last featured in an ODI against England earlier this year and was not part of India's most recent ODI squad for that series. His inclusion gives Gill another left hander and an experienced spin bowling option in the middle order.
Nitish Kumar Reddy also missed the England ODI series and has now been withdrawn from India's Asian Games squad to join the ODI group against the West Indies. BCCI confirmed that change while announcing the squads.
Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the specialist spinner. With Washington Sundar and Axar Patel currently with India's T20I group for the Asian Games, Kuldeep becomes the leading spin option available for the ODI series.
The wrist spinner was part of the squad for the England ODIs but did not feature in any of the three matches.
Siraj Leads Pace Attack
Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the ODI squad, placing greater responsibility on Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Siraj could be joined by Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna, giving India a three man pace attack. Auqib Nabi is also in the squad and offers an additional bowling option, along with the ability to contribute with the bat, but a starting role in the first ODI would represent a more unexpected selection.
India's confirmed ODI squad includes Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.
India's Likely Playing XI
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
The first ODI will begin at 2:00 PM on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The second ODI is scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati, followed by the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3. The ODI leg will then be followed by five T20Is, beginning October 6.
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