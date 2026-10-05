Fresh from the Asian Games 2026 gold, Shreyas Iyer-led India take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday, October 6, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
While the India playing XI looks settled, the management will have to make a big call at the top: whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens with Abhishek Sharma, or Sanju Samson keeps the World Cup-winning slot.
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The primary debate heading into the 1st T20I revolves around who partners explosive southpaw Abhishek Sharma at the top. Fitting both Samson and Sooryavanshi into the same XI is much harder since Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel are already set in the middle order.
At the Asian Games, VVS Laxman opened with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek and used Samson at No. 3. Abhishek made 68 in two innings, including 61 in the final against Pakistan. Sooryavanshi scored 53 across the tournament, with a brisk 38 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.
On the other hand, Samson managed only nine runs in two outings and also struggled in the one-off T20I against Japan. That form has fuelled the "Sooryavanshi in, Samson out" case for the Lucknow T20I.
The Youth Argument (Sooryavanshi In)
If Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer opt to capitalize on form and ultra-aggressive intent in the powerplay, Sooryavanshi could be slotted straight into the starting XI alongside Abhishek, relegating Samson to the bench with Ishan Kishan handling wicketkeeping duties at No. 3.
The Experience Argument (Samson In)
Samson has been India’s incumbent T20 opener through major tournaments. Leaving him out entirely after backing him as first-choice would be a severe call, which is why several analysts suggest backing the Abhishek-Samson duo one more time, allowing Sooryavanshi to wait for his chance as the series progresses.
Beyond the opening slot, the rest of the batting unit takes a settled shape:
Ishan Kishan provides left-handed flair and wicketkeeping flexibility, likely batting at No. 3.
Captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma anchor the middle order at Nos. 4 and 5, offering boundary-hitting ability against spin and stability in case of early wickets.
Power-hitters Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy offer seam-bowling all-round coverage, giving India deep batting down to No. 8.
Bowling Setup: Spin Control And Raw Pace
The Ekana pitch generally rewards disciplined spin and skiddy seamers:
Axar Patel will lead the spin-bowling all-rounder department alongside premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was in lethal form during the preceding ODIs.
Pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh remains the certainty with the new ball and at the death.
For the remaining fast-bowling spot, the management will choose between the searing pace of Mayank Yadav or the disciplined seam of Prince Yadav.
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs West Indies
1. Abhishek Sharma/
2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson
3. Ishan Kishan (wk)
4. Shreyas Iyer (c)
5. Tilak Varma (vc)
6. Shivam Dube
7. Axar Patel
8. Nitish Kumar Reddy
9. Kuldeep Yadav
10. Arshdeep Singh
11. Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav
Squads for India vs West Indies T20Is
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer
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