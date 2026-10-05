Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India's predicted XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Abhishek Sharma to open; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT? check full lineup

India's predicted XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Abhishek Sharma to open; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT? check full lineup

The primary debate heading into the 1st T20I revolves around who partners explosive southpaw Abhishek Sharma at the top in the Indian batting lineup. Here's India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I against West Indies in Lucknow:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
India's predicted XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Abhishek Sharma to open; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT? check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI/IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's predicted XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Abhishek Sharma to open; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Sanju Samson OUT? check full lineup
2
3
4
5