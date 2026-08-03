Shubman Gill-led India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a much-awaited two-match Test series starting August 15, 2026 at Galle International Stadium. The series carries significant weight in the race to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played at The Oval next year, with India and Sri Lanka currently occupying fifth and sixth place in the standings respectively.
Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Gill-led team management face pivotal selection queries ahead of the opening fixture of the two-match Test series.
With fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a left-knee injury, Jammu & Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi has earned a maiden senior call-up and is firmly in contention for a debut.
Meanwhile, opener Sai Sudharsan remains subject to fitness clearance following a foot injury sustained during the recent India A tour.
Key Takeaways Ahead Of Selection
Auqib Nabi's Maiden Call-up: After picking up 60 wickets in the 2025-26 domestic season to guide Jammu & Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, Nabi replaced Bumrah in the squad. His skill with the new ball on Asian surfaces puts him in direct contention to share pace duties alongside Mohammed Siraj.
Sai Sudharsan Fitness Suspense: The stylish left-handed batter suffered a foot injury during the India A series in Sri Lanka. While he has resumed netting at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), final medical clearance will dictate whether he retains his spot at No. 3 or makes way for Devdutt Padikkal.
Spin-Heavy Strategy in Galle: Considering the typical subcontinent conditions at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, India are expected to field a trio of spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar/Saransh Jain.
Breakdown of the Lineup
Top Three Combination
Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to open the innings for India along with KL Rahul in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Both Yashasvi and Rahul will be key to India's success against Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, if Sai Sudharsan is not cleared by the BCCI medical team for the first Test, another talented left-handed Devdutt Padikkal will likely bat at No. 3 spot.
Middle-Order Engine
Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, the middle order features key figures including Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Bowling Setup
With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Mohammed Siraj will lead the seam attack. The second seamer slot is a toss-up between the newly included Auqib Nabi and Prasidh Krishna, with Nabi's recent form giving him a strong push for a debut.
Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will handle the main spin department with Manav Suthar likely to be the third option.
India’s Predicted XI for the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
2. KL Rahul
3. Sai Sudharsan (or Devdutt Padikkal if unfit)
4. Shubman Gill (c)
5. Rishabh Pant (wk)
6. Ravindra Jadeja
7. Dhruv Jurel (or Saransh Jain)
8. Manav Suthar
9. Kuldeep Yadav
10. Mohammed Siraj
11. Auqib Nabi (or Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar)
India will play a three-day practice match at the NCC in Colombo from August 7-9 to access the conditions and finalise the exact team balance. The full lineup will be confirmed closer to the toss on 15 August.
The visitors will travel to Galle where the first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium starting on August 15. A strong start in Galle is vital as they look to climb the WTC standings. Thereafter, the second Test is set to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23-27.
India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
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