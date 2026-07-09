India will compete against England in a critical, must win fourth T20I of their current five match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9. Following severe losses in the second and third fixtures, India currently trail 0 2 in the series. A subsequent defeat would result in their second back to back bilateral T20I series loss. Facing immense pressure, the Indian team hierarchy is projected to introduce a few alterations to their starting squad for this fourth showdown.
Tilak Varma under scanner
The ongoing dip in form for vice captain Tilak Varma has brought his spot under serious question. The left hander will likely be replaced by Sanju Samson, who is tipped to make his comeback to the starting XI after missing out on the last two games. Samson, recognized as the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, participated in the opening match of the series before being benched to give an opportunity to 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Batting Order Adjustments and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Role
Sooryavanshi has garnered attention owing to his bold shot making across his initial two T20I games, though he has yet to transform these aggressive starts into a substantial, game winning performance. The young prospect from Bihar is anticipated to hold onto his spot for this fourth T20I, even though India might rearrange the configuration of their top order. Samson could potentially open the batting alongside Vaibhav, which would shift Abhishek Sharma to the number 3 position. Alternatively, the management might keep Abhishek as an opener and place Samson at the number 3 spot.
Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson
"The clarity that should have been given to Sanju Samson, he has got from me," Gambhir said after the third T20I at Trent Bridge. "And that conversation is between a head coach and a player. That contents of the conversation we will obviously not tell you about."As far as clarity goes, we are absolutely clear that Sanju… what he had done for India during the World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player. And there is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series"
Apart from Tilak, Rest of the lineup is expected to be the same
Anticipated Changes in the Bowling DepartmentIndia’s Predicted Playing XI for the Fourth T20I Against England
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be held at the County Ground in Bristol.
Where can fans watch the match on television?
The live telecast of the fourth T20I between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 4th T20I?
The livestream of the fourth T20I between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs ENG T20I Squad
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker
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