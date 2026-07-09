"The clarity that should have been given to Sanju Samson, he has got from me," Gambhir said after the third T20I at Trent Bridge. "And that conversation is between a head coach and a player. That contents of the conversation we will obviously not tell you about."As far as clarity goes, we are absolutely clear that Sanju… what he had done for India during the World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player. And there is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series"