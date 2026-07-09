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India's predicted XI for 4th T20I against England: Both Vaibhav and Sanju to play, Major Star dropped - Check full 11

India will compete against England in a critical, must win fourth T20I of their current five match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
India's predicted XI for 4th T20I against England: Both Vaibhav and Sanju to play, Major Star dropped - Check full 11
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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