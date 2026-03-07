India's record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Can Suryakumar Yadav-led side banish ghosts of 2023 in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final? History, wins, losses - all you need to know

The stage is set for the much-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue, on Sunday, March.

As the cricketing world descends upon the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday, the air in Ahmedabad is thick with a mix of high-octane anticipation and a lingering sense of "venue anxiety."

For Team India, the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand isn't just about defending their crown - it’s about conquering a stadium that has recently become a site of both dominance and heartbreak.

While India boasts an impressive winning percentage at the venue, recent tournament jitters and the "ghosts of 2023" have made this a major talking point.



India's Dominant T20 Record At Narendra Modi Stadium

On paper, India enters the final with a formidable record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in T20Is. Since its renovation, the venue has largely been a "blue fortress" in the shortest format. India have played 10 T20I matches at the venue, securing 7 wins and suffering only 3 losses.



India's T20I Record At Narendra Modi Stadium



Total Matches Played 10

Wins 7



Losses 3



Win Percentage 70%



Highest Score 234/4 (vs New Zealand, 2023)



Last Match at Venue Lost to South Africa by 76 runs (Feb 22, 2026)



India’s most emphatic T20I victory at this ground came against their upcoming opponents. In February 2023, India crushed New Zealand by 168 runs - the largest victory margin in T20I history between two full members - powered by Shubman Gill's majestic 126 not out.



Why Are Fans Nervous About Ahmedabad Stadium?



Despite India's strong winning percentage at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the "ghosts of 2023" still haunt the fans. The 132,000-capacity venue was the stage for India’s agonizing defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, a memory that remains a "traumatic experience" for many supporters.



Adding to the unease is India's recent form at the venue during the T20 World Cup 2026. India’s 12-match winning streak in the current T20 World Cup was snapped here by South Africa during the Super 8s. The Indian batting order collapsed for just 111 runs on a sluggish track, proving that the Ahmedabad surface remains a riddle the hosts haven't quite solved.



Pitch Of Narendra Modi Stadium For Final



The final between India and New Zealand is expected to be played on a mixed red and black soil pitch. This is intended to offer better bounce and a faster surface, avoiding the "sluggish" nature of the pure black soil track where India struggled against South Africa and Australia previously.



Batting First Advantage: Statistically, the venue favors the team batting first in T20Is (7 wins vs 3 for chasing teams), though current tournament trends show a more balanced 3–2 split.



The Stakes



India arrive in Ahmedabad fresh from a thrilling 7-run victory over England in the semi-final, where Sanju Samson smashed a record-equalling 89.



A win on Sunday would be historic for India on multiple fronts:



Back-to-Back: India would become the first team to win consecutive T20 World Cup titles.



Home Glory: They would become the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.



Redemption: Finally replacing the "silence" of 2023 with the roar of a championship celebration.