India's squad for Asian Games 2026 announced: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines 15-member side as India eye gold defence in Japan; Check full squad

The BCCI named India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on Saturday, with Ajit Agarkar, Chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee, and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirming the selections at the 1:00 PM IST press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer, who was earlier in the day also named India's new T20I captain for the Ireland and England tours, will lead the side in Japan as well, with the BCCI opting to send a full-strength squad rather than a rotated second-string setup.

India Asian Games 2026 Squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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The squad largely mirrors India's T20I squads for the England and Ireland tours, retaining the same core group of players, while also featuring premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as India look to defend their Asian Games gold medal.

Suryakumar Yadav's Exit Sets the Tone

The backdrop to Saturday's Asian Games announcement cannot be separated from the seismic shift that occurred earlier in the day. Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title and boasted one of the strongest win percentages among T20I captains, was removed from the captaincy and dropped from the T20I setup entirely, with selectors citing poor batting form and fitness concerns. The decision had been communicated to the Mumbai batter privately in the days before Saturday's formal announcements. His absence from the Asian Games squad follows directly from that broader reset in India's T20I direction under the new cycle.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues His Fairytale

Having earned his maiden senior India call-up earlier on Saturday for the T20I series against Ireland and England, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Asian Games squad completes a remarkable day for the teenage prodigy. The 15-year-old forced his way into national reckoning through a stunning IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, accumulating 776 runs across 16 innings at a strike rate of 237.30, hitting 72 sixes and becoming the youngest player in IPL history to claim the Orange Cap. By the time Saturday's announcements concluded, Sooryavanshi had been named in two separate Indian squads on the same day, an extraordinary marker of how rapidly his career has accelerated.

Iyer Leads Across Assignments

Shreyas Iyer's appointment as Asian Games captain follows naturally from his elevation as India's new T20I captain confirmed earlier in the day. The BCCI's decision to send a full-strength squad to Japan reflects the seriousness with which India is approaching the defence of their gold medal won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Iyer's leadership credentials are well established. He guided Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020, led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, and took Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, becoming the first captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to a final. His 2026 IPL campaign added further weight to his case, producing 498 runs in 13 matches at an average of 45.27 and a strike rate of 168.81, including five half-centuries and an unbeaten century against Lucknow Super Giants.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir may be rested for the Asian Games assignment given the concurrent international commitments across formats, with the BCCI likely to manage his workload carefully across a heavily congested calendar stretch.

Format, Schedule and Context

The men's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2026 will be played in T20 format at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi prefecture. The competition runs from September 24 to October 3, with ten teams competing across three days of preliminary matches before the quarter-finals. Semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, with the bronze medal match and gold medal final both on October 3. Cricket makes its fourth appearance at the Asian Games in 2026, having previously featured at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2023. The Hangzhou edition was the first to receive full ICC international status, and India won gold medals in both the men's and women's competitions on that occasion, with Afghanistan taking silver in the men's event and Bangladesh claiming bronze.

India arrive in Japan as not just Asian Games defending champions but also the reigning ICC T20 World Cup holders, having successfully defended their title at the 2026 tournament hosted across India and Sri Lanka. That triumph under Suryakumar Yadav now belongs to history, however, with Saturday's selections marking a definitive new chapter in Indian T20 cricket.

The sport is also set to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, more than a century after its only previous appearance at Paris 1900, adding further significance to every major international T20 tournament between now and then as teams build squads and structures for that landmark occasion.

India's Eye on the Bigger Picture.

