India's squad for England & Ireland T20I series announced: Shreyas Iyer crowned new T20I captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden call-up, SKY sacked

The BCCI named India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England on Saturday, with Ajit Agarkar, Chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee, and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia addressing a press conference at 1:00 PM IST at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to confirm the selections. Shreyas Iyer was handed the captaincy as Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the setup entirely, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned a blockbuster maiden senior call-up after his stunning IPL 2026 campaign.

India Squad for Ireland and England T20I series

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jasprit Bumrah has been excluded for both these series but have been picked for Asian Games 2026 squad.

Presenting #TeamIndia's newest T20I captain



Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer as he takes the helm in the shortest format of the game @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/frfAXAOkTA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Shreyas Iyer Confirmed as Captain

The headline development from Saturday's meeting was the formal appointment of Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain. The Punjab Kings skipper attended the selection meeting in person at BCCI headquarters, marking his first involvement in such discussions as captain. The selection committee had sent their new captain's name to the decision makers in the Indian board, and they have approved Iyer as the new skipper

Captaincy experience

Iyer's appointment was built on a foundation of proven leadership. He guided Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020, led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, and took Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, becoming the first captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to a final. His 2026 IPL campaign further cemented his claim, accumulating 498 runs in 13 matches at an average of 45.27 and a strike rate of 168.81, including five half-centuries and an unbeaten century against Lucknow Super Giants.

Selectors also valued the middle-order stability Iyer brings. India's T20I setup is well-stocked with aggressive openers and finishers, but a calm, pressure-absorbing presence in the middle order was identified as a priority for the new cycle. Iyer fits that requirement perfectly.

Suryakumar Yadav's Difficult Exit

The captaincy transition came at a significant cost to Suryakumar Yadav, who had led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title and boasted one of the strongest win percentages among T20I captains. The BCCI informed the Mumbai batter of his removal from both the captaincy and the T20I setup entirely, citing poor batting form and fitness concerns. The decision had been conveyed to him privately in the days preceding Saturday's announcement.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets His Call

The other major story to emerge from Saturday's selection was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his maiden senior India call-up. His IPL 2026 numbers left selectors with little room to delay, 776 runs, 72 sixes, and a strike rate exceeding 237. Having already featured in the BCCI's 30-member probables list, the 14-year-old's extraordinary campaign ultimately proved impossible to overlook.

India Tour of Ireland (June 2026)

1st T20I – June 26, Belfast

2nd T20I – June 28, Belfast

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

India Tour of England (July 2026)

T20I Series

1st T20I – July 1, Durham

2nd T20I – July 4, Durham

3rd T20I – July 7, Nottingham

4th T20I – July 9, Bristol

5th T20I – July 11, Southampton