The BCCI has announced a dynamic 16-member India U-19 squad for the highly anticipated tour of England 2025, with matches scheduled between June 24 and July 23. The squad, brimming with IPL talent and youthful exuberance, will play five One-Day matches and two multi-day red-ball games against the England U-19 side. Leading the team will be 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, who has earned the captaincy after a stellar stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Mhatre will be joined by 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fresh off a record-smashing debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals.

Ayush Mhatre: From Injury Replacement to Captaincy Role

Ayush Mhatre’s journey to captaincy is nothing short of remarkable. Called up mid-season as an injury replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, the left-handed opener grabbed his opportunity with both hands. In just six innings, Mhatre tallied 206 runs at a blistering strike rate of 187.27, including a standout 48-ball 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mhatre’s temperament, clean stroke play, and ability to anchor the innings under pressure have impressed selectors, earning him the leadership role. His performances mark him as one of India’s most promising batting talents at the junior level, and his experience from the IPL will be invaluable on swinging English pitches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teen Sensation Breaking Records

If Mhatre’s rise was impressive, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s emergence borders on the extraordinary. At just 14 years old, the right-handed batter has taken the cricketing world by storm. Signed for ₹1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to feature in the IPL, and announced his arrival by smashing a six off his very first ball.

His IPL 2025 campaign reads like a veteran's:

252 runs in 7 innings Strike rate: 206.56 Fastest century by an Indian in IPL history (35 balls) An explosive 33-ball 57 vs CSK and a 15-ball 40 further solidified his place as India’s most talked-about young cricketer.

Now, all eyes will be on how he translates this white-ball dominance to the red-ball format. His inclusion in the squad is a bold call by the Junior Selection Committee, one that underscores India’s commitment to nurturing generational talent.

A Balanced Squad with Depth and Versatility

The squad is a strong mix of aggressive top-order hitters, adaptable all-rounders, and potent bowlers. Vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu, a technically sound wicketkeeper-batsman, brings stability behind the stumps. Other key players to watch include:

Harvansh Singh – versatile wicketkeeper

Kanishk Chouhan – a seamer with natural swing

Aditya Rana and Anmoljeet Singh – part of a fiery pace battery

The selectors have also named five standby players, ensuring cover for injuries or form issues during the long English summer.

Tour Schedule: An All-Round Test of Skill and Character

The action begins with a 50-over warm-up match at Loughborough University on June 24. The five-match One-Day series starts on June 27 at Hove, followed by matches in Northampton and Worcester. The two multi-day matches in Beckenham and Chelmsford will test the boys' adaptability and patience.

What This Tour Means for Indian Cricket

This England tour is more than just a bilateral series—it’s a litmus test for India’s next generation. Playing in challenging English conditions against a disciplined England U-19 side will offer these young guns exposure and experience that no domestic tournament can match.

With Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive flair and Ayush Mhatre’s calm authority, India’s U-19 team enters this tour not just as participants, but serious contenders. Their performances could well be a glimpse into India’s cricketing future.

India U-19 Tour of England 2025: Full Squad

Main Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)