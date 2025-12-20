India’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been announced, with the BCCI revealing the final squad for the high-stakes tournament beginning on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka. The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, met on Saturday to finalize the lineup. In a Shocking Devrlopment Shubman Gill has been dropped from NZ series and also the T20 WC 2026. Axar Patel Is The New vice-captain. Also Yashasvi Jaiswal who was there as a backup opener in 2024 T20 WC squad didn't make the cut. Ishan Kishan's ferocious SMAT hundred that helped Jharkhand win their first SMAT title grabbed selector's eyeballs and he is now picked in the WC team.

India recently won the 5 match T20I series against South Africa reiterating their white ball dominance in 2025.

Squad

Surya kumar yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)

India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 announced



Shubman Gill Dropped

In a shocking development, Shubman Gill has been dropped from India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 following a prolonged poor run of form. The young opener struggled to make an impact in recent months, failing to convert starts and consistently putting pressure on the middle order. Despite backing from the team management, Gill’s returns in the T20 format did not meet expectations, prompting selectors to make a tough call ahead of a high-stakes year. With competition intensifying and the focus firmly on form over reputation, the selection committee opted for a refreshed batting core.

Despite India not losing a single series, Gill’s form drew scrutiny. Across 15 innings since September including the Asia Cup, the Australia tour, and the home series against South Africa his highest score remained 47 against Pakistan, with several low scores in other matches. Suryakumar Yadav also struggled with the bat during this period, while the impressive performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, who scored a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, increased competition for top-order spots.

The selection committee also debated squad balance. Rinku Singh had been dropped for the South Africa T20Is, while Washington Sundar’s dual role as a batsman and bowler made him a strong candidate, especially given the varied pitch conditions in India and Sri Lanka. Coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for multi-dimensional players influenced the final decisions. India had previously fielded four spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar during the South Africa series, shaping the squad’s spin options for the World Cup.

Ultimately, the committee announced a balanced team combining experienced stars, versatile all-rounders, and emerging talents, ensuring India enters the T20 World Cup 2026 with a competitive and well-rounded squad ready to contend for the trophy.

INDIA'S SCHEDULE

Group Stage Matches:

India vs USA – Feb 7, Mumbai

India vs Namibia – Feb 12, Delhi

India vs Pakistan – Feb 15, Colombo

India vs Netherlands – Feb 18, Ahmedabad

Super 8 Expected Fixtures:

India vs South Africa – Feb 22, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia – Feb 26, Chennai

India vs West Indies – Mar 1, Kolkata

Note: If a pre-seeded team failed to qualify, the replacing team would inherit its seeding.

Semifinals:

Mar 4 – Kolkata or Colombo

Mar 5 – Mumbai

Final:

Mar 8 – Ahmedabad or Colombo

Evening matches are scheduled for 7 PM IST. India’s campaign promises high-stakes encounters, with star players like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the charge.