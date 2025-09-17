India's Star Middle Order Batter Ruled Out Of AUS Series, Check Replacement & All Details
India currently trails 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first ODI.
- The team aims to bounce back in the upcoming matches to maintain momentum heading into the World Cup.
- The second ODI will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
- To fill the gap, 28-year-old Tejal Hasabnis has been named as Rodrigues’ replacement.
Trending Photos
India’s women’s cricket team has suffered a significant blow ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, as star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Australia due to viral fever. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, stating that their medical team is closely monitoring Rodrigues’ progress, hoping she recovers in time for the World Cup starting September 30. Jemimah, 25, appeared in the first ODI of the series where she scored 18 runs off 26 balls before being dismissed by Tahlia McGrath. Unfortunately, her illness has forced her to miss the remaining matches in the series.
Her Replacement
To fill the gap, 28-year-old Tejal Hasabnis has been named as Rodrigues’ replacement. Hasabnis, a competent batter with an ODI average of 46.66 across six matches, is among the standby players selected for the upcoming World Cup campaign. Earlier this year, she achieved her highest ODI score of an unbeaten 53 against Ireland. Although her recent form on India A’s Australia tour was inconsistent with scores of 8, 19, and 1, her inclusion provides depth to the squad.
ALSO READ - Meet Mohammad Yousuf : Pak Cricketer Who Converted To Islam, Earlier Called Yousuf Youhana (Christian), Know Reason, And How It Impacted His Cricket
India also made two more changes for the second ODI, bringing in all-rounders Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy, strengthening the bowling line-up. This revised playing XI for India includes captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), alongside Hasabnis, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Arundhati Reddy.
Australia, led by captain Alyssa Healy, fielded a strong side comprising Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, and Megan Schutt in the opening games.
India currently trails 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first ODI. The team aims to bounce back in the upcoming matches to maintain momentum heading into the World Cup. The second ODI will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Women's WC 2025 India Schedule
Saturday, Sep 20, 2025
3rd ODI, Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series
Sat, 01:30 PM
India Women vs Australia Women
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025
Match 1, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Tue, 03:00 PM
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Sunday, Oct 05, 2025
Match 6, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Sun, 03:00 PM
India Women vs Pakistan Women
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Thursday, Oct 09, 2025
Match 10, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Thu, 03:00 PM
India Women vs South Africa Women
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Sunday, Oct 12, 2025
Match 13, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Sun, 03:00 PM
India Women vs Australia Women
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Sunday, Oct 19, 2025
Match 20, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Sun, 03:00 PM
India Women vs England Women
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Thursday, Oct 23, 2025
Match 24, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Thu, 03:00 PM
India Women vs New Zealand Women
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Sunday, Oct 26, 2025
Match 28, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025
Sun, 03:00 PM
India Women vs Bangladesh Women
This setback with Rodrigues absent is a challenge for India, who rely heavily on their key batters to perform. However, the team remains optimistic about Rodrigues’ recovery and looks forward to her full strength for their World Cup campaign
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv