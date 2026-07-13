Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India's strongest predicted playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma to open, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube battle for No. 5 spot; check full lineup

India's strongest predicted playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma to open, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube battle for No. 5 spot; check full lineup

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
India's strongest predicted playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma to open, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube battle for No. 5 spot; check full lineup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's strongest predicted playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma to open, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube battle for No. 5 spot; check full lineup
India vs England0 min ago
2
mobility6 min ago
3
aishe report 202618 min ago
4
Nand Kishore Goenka24 min ago
5
Tripura36 min ago