Following a highly disappointing 4-0 defeat in the T20I leg of the tour, the Indian cricket team shifts focus to the three-match ODI series against England, starting Tuesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
With eyes firmly set on early preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, Team India receive a major boost with the return of core senior stalwarts - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Playing XI Composition In Focus
Top-Order Strength: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli form one of the most formidable trios in world cricket, perfectly suited for Edgbaston's conditions.
The Number 5 Dilemma: With regular all-rounder options seeing shifts due to injuries (Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya ruled out), a critical selection puzzle has emerged for the number 5 position.
Indian Team management faces a tactical choice between the explosive left-handed firepower of Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeping option, or the flexibility of Shivam Dube to chip in with medium-pace overs.
Bowling Balance: With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, India lean towards one specialist spinner (Kuldeep Yadav) and all-rounders for flexibility rather than overloading on spin.
India's Predicted Strongest Playing XI For 1st ODI
1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)
2. Shubman Gill (captain)
3. Virat Kohli
4. Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain)
5. Shivam Dube / Ishan Kishan
6. KL Rahul (wicket-keeper)
7. Axar Patel
8. Kuldeep Yadav
9. Jasprit Bumrah
10. Arshdeep Singh
11. Gurnoor Brar
England have been in strong white-ball form, but India's star-studded squad — featuring a mix of experience and youth - gives them the edge on paper.
The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST), promising high drama as India gear up for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.
Squads:
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.