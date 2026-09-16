The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against the West Indies. Frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the bilateral assignment, paving the way for express quick Mayank Yadav’s return and the inclusion of rising Delhi seamer Prince Yadav.
Shreyas Iyer will continue at the helm as captain, with Tilak Varma serving as his deputy.
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Workload Management for Bumrah; Mayank and Prince Bolster Pace Battery
Bumrah’s omission comes as a straightforward workload management call. The premier speedster is slated to feature heavily in India’s Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, where the men’s cricket event runs through October 3.
With the five-match West Indies rubber commencing in Lucknow on October 6 - just three days later - the national selection committee opted to grant him a breather.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya also remains sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The pace attack welcomes back Mayank Yadav, whose express speed adds teeth to the bowling reserves after missing out on recent action.
Joining him is Lucknow Super Giants teammate Prince Yadav, who earned his maiden India limited-overs caps earlier in the summer and retains selectoral backing for his hit-the-deck skills and lower-order hitting. Arshdeep Singh spearheads the specialist fast-bowling contingent.
Spin Reinforcements And Dynamic Batting Unit
Kuldeep Yadav returns to strengthen the spin department alongside Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy misses out as he manages a side strain picked up during recent international duty.
The batting lineup blends explosive power and versatility. Top-order options include Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside designated wicketkeeper-batters Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.
Shivam Dube and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy provide middle-order depth and finishing muscle.
India's T20I Squad For West Indies
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
IND vs WI T20I Series Itinerary
1st T20I October 6, 2026 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
2nd T20I October 9, 2026 JSCA Stadium, Ranchi
3rd T20I October 11, 2026 Holkar Stadium, Indore
4th T20I October 14, 2026 Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
5th T20I October 16, 2026 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
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