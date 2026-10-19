The Indian men's cricket team is all set for a full-fledged bilateral tour of New Zealand featuring five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches (part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship). The tour kicks off with a five-match T20I series under lights, led by Shreyas Iyer, before transitioning into the 50-over format and concluding with a two-match Test series.
Here is the complete guide covering the full schedule, squad details, match timings, and broadcast platforms:
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Tour Full Schedule And Match Timings (IST)
All T20I matches begin at 12:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local NZDT)
Match Date Venue IST Timings
1st T20I Thursday, October 22, 2026 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 12:30 PM IST
2nd T20I Saturday, October 24, 2026 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 12:30 PM IST
3rd T20I Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Sky Stadium (Hnry Stadium), Wellington 12:30 PM IST
4th T20I Friday, October 30, 2026 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM IST
5th T20I Sunday, November 1, 2026 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM IST
5-Match ODI Series
All ODI matches begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time).
Match Date Venue IST Timings
1st ODI Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM IST
2nd ODI Saturday, November 7, 2026 Sky Stadium (Hnry Stadium), Wellington 7:30 AM IST
3rd ODI Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM IST
4th ODI Friday, November 13, 2026 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM IST
5th ODI Sunday, November 15, 2026 Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM IST
2-Match Test Series
Both Test matches are scheduled for an early morning start at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time).
Match Dates Venue IST Timings
1st Test November 19-November 23, 2026 Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST
2nd Test November 27-December 1, 2026 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST
Squads
India T20I Squad
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs
Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance
India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs
Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
India Test Squad
Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (*Subject to fitness.)
New Zealand T20I Squad (updated for injuries)
Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner. (Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes replaced due to injury.)
New Zealand ODI Squads (also split)
ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand’s Test squad for the two-match Test series is expected later.
Live Telecast And Streaming
In India, the series is exclusively available on Sony Sports Network channels (including Sony Sports and Sony Vizha) for television and on the Sony LIV app and website for digital streaming. Sony Pictures Networks India holds the rights for New Zealand home series through 2031.
Coverage typically begins ahead of the scheduled start times. India A matches will also be produced and telecast by Sony Sports.
This tour offers a full spectrum of cricket across formats and venues, with significant implications for both sides' white-ball planning and India’s WTC ambitions. Fans can follow every match live via the platforms above.
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