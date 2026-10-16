When the BCCI selection committee announced India’s multi-format squads for the tour of New Zealand, one leadership decision immediately grabbed headlines: Shubman Gill will captain India for the first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer will take over the reins for the fourth and fifth ODIs.
The decision was not made due to poor form or disciplinary issues. It is a calculated, strategic move driven by workload management, red-ball preparation, and extremely tight scheduling.
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1. Tight Turnaround Between ODIs And Test Series
The primary reason behind the split captaincy is the schedule.
5th ODI: November 15 (Mount Maunganui)
1st Test: November 19 (Wellington)
With merely three rest days separating the conclusion of the ODI series and the start of the marquee two-match Test series in Wellington, playing 50-over games until November 15 would leave India’s Test captain with almost no time to acclimatize and switch mindsets.
2. Prioritizing Test Preparation For Gill And Red-Ball Regulars
Shubman Gill is tasked with leading India in the Test series as well. Along with other key all-format players like KL Rahul (the Test vice-captain), Gill is being relieved from the final two ODIs so he can link up early with the red-ball contingent.
Rather than grinding through back-to-back 50-over matches at Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, Gill and Rahul will travel ahead to Wellington to hold dedicated red-ball training sessions and adjust to the seam-friendly conditions.
3. Shreyas Iyer: The Natural Leader-In-Waiting
Shreyas Iyer is already the official vice-captain for the first three ODIs. Because Iyer is currently not part of India's Test squad, handing him the leadership for the final two ODIs causes zero disruption to red-ball planning.
Iyer brings substantial captaincy pedigree to the role, having led in high-stakes domestic and IPL tournaments, making him the most seamless and experienced alternative to steer the side alongside newly appointed vice-captain Ishan Kishan.
Squad Breakdown: Who Moves Where?
Phase Captain Vice-Captain Key Absentees/Additions
ODIs 1-3 Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer Gill, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna included.
ODIs 4-5 Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Gill and KL Rahul rested for Tests; Tilak Varma, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, and Kumar Kushagra drafted in.
Tests Shubman Gill KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant join the squad.
India's ODI squad for the first three ODIs
Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance
India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs
Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
ODI Series Schedule
4 November, First ODI, Auckland
7 November, Second ODI, Wellington
10 November, Third ODI, Hamilton
13 November, Fourth ODI, Mount Maunganui
15 November, Fifth ODI, Mount Maunganui
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