Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has made a heartfelt appeal to Virat Kohli, urging him to come out of retirement days after India’s narrow defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's. Despite being in a commanding position to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India failed to secure the win at Lord's test by a narrow margin of 22 runs. Kohli had announced his retirement from Test cricket prior to the start of the ongoing series. Madan Lal believes there's no harm in reversing that decision and encouraged the veteran to return and share his invaluable experience and passion with the younger players.

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next,” Madan Lal told CricketPredicta.

"From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It's about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It's not too late. Please come back," he added.

Meanwhile Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar brutally compared Shubamn Gill with Virat Kohli stating the former Test cricketer would have made a difference in the chase with a hundred.

"What Virat Kohli did was second nature to him. His cricket and batting used to get enhanced by that. Shubman Gill, I'm not sure whether this (aggression) comes naturally to him. If Virat Kohli had come out to bat, he would have looked into the face of those people and got a hundred. But if you looked at Shubman Gill's body language, the man who has almost batted like Bradman, was so tentative. The way he batted in those 9 balls seemed like he had gotten a pair. That is a clear message to me that aggression may not be his natural demeanour or approach," he said

Despite the Lord’s setback, India showed grit on the final day through the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a 22-run loss. India will eye to tie the series 2-2 with fourth Test starting from July 23 at Old Trafford.