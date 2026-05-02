India Women’s T20 WC 2026 squad: Why were Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur & Kashvee Gautam omitted? Harmanpreet Kaur explains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the 15 member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. While the roster features several familiar faces, the absence of notable names like Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, and Kashvee Gautam has sparked significant discussion. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and selection chief Amita recently addressed the media to provide clarity on these tactical decisions and the team's preparation.

Addressing Key Absences

A major talking point was the exclusion of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. Harmanpreet Kaur explained that her absence was due to unavailability rather than form in the presser for team announcement.

"Amanjot is our key player, she is not available. She is away from cricket for 4-5 months now. It was difficult to find someone like her, but we are trying. She got opportunities. We have got Radha back in the side, she is also an all-rounder. It was hard to find Amanjot's replacement. We are trying to balance the team."

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On Harleen Deol

Regarding Harleen Deol's snub, selection chief Amita noted that while Deol remains vital in other formats, the team sought more explosive options for the shortest format.

“Fulmali is a better option in the middle order. Harleen is there in the scheme of things, she is in the Test team. But for T20Is, Fulmali is a better option.”

Strategic Focus and Favourites Tag

Despite a recent series loss in South Africa, the captain remains undeterred and fully backs her squad's potential.

“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket.”

Harmanpreet emphasized that the team is focusing on specific phases of the game, particularly the powerplay.

“I feel that in T20s, powerplay is very important, if you are batting, you have to target runs. If you are bowling, you have to get a couple of wickets in that phase. We want to work very hard for the powerplay and also for the middle overs, as that also plays a big role. We have a plan and the learning which we got from SA.”

Her own role

On her own role and the consistency of the lineup, she added:

“Changing too many things doesn't suit us. Whenever Jemimah has got the chance, she has proved the decision. With time, she will settle it.”

“Whatever team needs, I'm ready for that. We are going to try a lot of things in the camp, to see what we will do in the World Cup. I'm always ready to fulfill any spot for the team.”

Looking Ahead

India’s World Cup journey starts with a high stakes match against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14. Placed in Group A, they will face the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia, aiming for a top two finish to reach the semi finals at the Oval.

India’s Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundahti Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.