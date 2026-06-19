/India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes hit by major setback as RCB star likely out with ankle injury

The Indian women's cricket team has faced a severe disadvantage in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 journey. Prominent off spinner Shreyanka Patil is anticipated to be sidelined for the remainder of the tournament. Reports from Cricinfo indicate that the cricketer sustained an ankle ligament injury during the Group A fixture against the Netherlands.
The unfortunate physical mishap transpired just one delivery into her bowling spell in Leeds. While attempting to field a ball hit toward the mid on region, Patil awkwardly twisted her ankle and collapsed in immediate agony. The Indian squad's physiotherapist quickly attended to her on the field as she clutched her right leg in clear pain. Because she was unable to place any weight on her foot, medical staff brought out a stretcher to assist her off the field, indicating the potential severity of the condition. Patil had to be taken for immediate medical scans following the incident.
Potential Replacements and India A Options
Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially announced an alternative player, the national selection committee could potentially select a replacement from the India A women's squad. Under the captaincy of Anushka Sharma, that team is currently touring England for a multi format series scheduled to begin on June 20 in Northampton.
Several spin alternatives are already present on English soil, including:
Off spinner Minnu Mani
Left arm orthodox bowlers Tanuja Kanwar and Vaishnavi Sharma
Leg spinner Prema Rawat
Captain Anushka Sharma herself, who can contribute useful off break variations
A Recurring Battle with Fitness Issues
This latest physical setback marks another difficult chapter in the young bowler's recurring challenges with fitness over the past few years. Her unfortunate run with major tournaments commenced in July 2024, when a fractured finger prevented her participation in that year's T20 World Cup.
Her subsequent recovery process faced multiple delays due to severe shin splints in both legs, which were soon followed by a stress reaction in her wrist. These collective issues kept her away from competitive cricket for nearly a full year.
She eventually made a successful return to action during the 2025 Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and subsequently played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing their second championship title in early 2026. This history makes her current World Cup removal particularly frustrating.
Current Tournament Standings
In terms of tournament progression, India has secured victories in their opening two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands. However, the level of competition intensifies moving forward, as the team is scheduled to compete against South Africa and Australia in their final two league stage fixtures.
Reports suggest that Prema Rawat will replace Shreyanaka for the marquee tournament.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.