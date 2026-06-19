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India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes hit by major setback as RCB star likely out with ankle injury

The Indian women's cricket team has faced a severe disadvantage in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 journey.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes hit by major setback as RCB star likely out with ankle injury
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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