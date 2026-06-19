/India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes hit by major setback as RCB star likely out with ankle injury

The unfortunate physical mishap transpired just one delivery into her bowling spell in Leeds. While attempting to field a ball hit toward the mid on region, Patil awkwardly twisted her ankle and collapsed in immediate agony. The Indian squad's physiotherapist quickly attended to her on the field as she clutched her right leg in clear pain. Because she was unable to place any weight on her foot, medical staff brought out a stretcher to assist her off the field, indicating the potential severity of the condition. Patil had to be taken for immediate medical scans following the incident.