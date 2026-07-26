India's pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is unlikely to feature in the national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Despite making positive progress and resuming bowling during his rehabilitation routine from a quadriceps strain, the national selection panel considers the tour too early for his competitive comeback. The final selection committee meeting to finalize the squad for the tour, scheduled to run from August 15 to August 27 across Galle and Colombo, will take place virtually on Tuesday, July 28.
The 22-year-old cricketer from Hyderabad, who was previously named in India's squad for the New Chandigarh Test against Afghanistan in June, has been undergoing intensive physical recovery at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Reports from Cricbuzz confirm that while Reddy has restarted his bowling workloads, board officials and medical trainers prefer a cautious approach to avoid rushing his return.
Persistent Fitness Hurdles and Depth Concerns
Reddy's repeated physical setbacks have become a major point of concern for Indian team management. Having already missed the recent white-ball tours of Ireland and England due to injury, the talented cricketer has experienced an interrupted season. His rapid tactical development over recent months, marked by an noticeable increase in bowling speed and strong lower-order batting, positioned him as the primary backup to senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, frequent muscle injuries have stalled his international momentum.This injury cycle highlights India's thin fast-bowling all-rounder reserves. Shivam Dube's bowling capabilities have appeared inadequate for the demands of ODI cricket, while young prospect Suryansh Shedge is still considered too inexperienced for senior international duties.
Spin-Dominant Conditions and Selection Dynamics
Despite the concern over Reddy, team management views Sri Lanka as an acceptable venue to grant him extended recovery time. Spinners traditionally dominate condition trends on Sri Lankan pitches, reducing the tactical necessity for a seam-bowling all-rounder. India possesses deep reserves in the spin department, having recently integrated young slow-bowling all-rounders Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey into the expanded national setup.Meanwhile, medical staff are also monitoring off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who suffered a knee injury recently. Sundar is currently undergoing treatment alongside Reddy at the Bengaluru facility. Should medical reports rule Sundar out of the Sri Lanka series, selectors will likely need to draft an additional specialized off-spinner into the squad.
Key Squad Decisions Ahead of the Selection Meeting
The virtual selection session on July 28 will address several critical roster decisions:Jasprit Bumrah's Availability: Selectors will determine whether to include the pace spearhead or rest him to manage his long-term physical workload.Mohammed Siraj's Status: The fast bowler, who successfully led the Indian bowling attack against Afghanistan in Bumrah's absence, is expected to lock in his spot in the Test squad.Potential Debut Call-Up: Selectors are actively evaluating domestic standout Auqib Nabi. The paceman emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy season and could earn his maiden senior Test call-up.With crucial World Test Championship points on the line during the subcontinental series, the BCCI selection panel aims to balance immediate competitiveness in spin-friendly conditions with long-term workload preservation for its fast bowlers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.