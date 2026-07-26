The virtual selection session on July 28 will address several critical roster decisions:Jasprit Bumrah's Availability: Selectors will determine whether to include the pace spearhead or rest him to manage his long-term physical workload.Mohammed Siraj's Status: The fast bowler, who successfully led the Indian bowling attack against Afghanistan in Bumrah's absence, is expected to lock in his spot in the Test squad.Potential Debut Call-Up: Selectors are actively evaluating domestic standout Auqib Nabi. The paceman emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy season and could earn his maiden senior Test call-up.With crucial World Test Championship points on the line during the subcontinental series, the BCCI selection panel aims to balance immediate competitiveness in spin-friendly conditions with long-term workload preservation for its fast bowlers.