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India's WTC Final hopes hit major bump as Star all-rounder ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests: Report

India's pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is unlikely to feature in the national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
India's WTC Final hopes hit major bump as Star all-rounder ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests: Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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