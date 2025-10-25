Indore Horror: Australian Women Cricketers Molested By Motorcycle Rider Ahead of World Cup 2025 Clash

A shocking incident has surfaced from Indore, where two Australian women cricketers were reportedly stalked — and one of them molested by a man riding a motorcycle, just days before their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fixture. According to officials quoted by PTI, the incident occurred on Thursday morning along Khajrana Road. The players had stepped out of their hotel and were walking toward a nearby café when a motorcyclist began following them. The man allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately before speeding away, Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said.

The players immediately alerted their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who quickly coordinated with local security liaison officers and arranged a vehicle to escort them safely. Upon receiving the report, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met with the players, recorded their statements, and initiated legal proceedings.

An FIR has been filed at the MIG Police Station under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A witness present at the spot reportedly noted down the motorcycle’s registration number, enabling police to trace and arrest the accused, identified as Akil Khan, on Friday. Authorities confirmed that Khan has a record of previous criminal cases, and further investigation is ongoing.

“Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case,” ACP Himani Mishra said.

Australia set to face South Africa in Indore

The disturbing episode comes just hours before Australia’s final group-stage encounter of the ICC Women’s World Cup, where they are scheduled to play South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Both sides have already secured a place in the semi-finals, but the result will determine who tops the group. Australia currently lead the standings with 11 points from six matches, while South Africa trail closely with 10 points. If the Proteas manage a victory, they will overtake Australia to finish as group leaders. Any other result, however, will leave the standings unchanged. The outcome carries added significance for the Indian women’s team, as the group-topping side will face India in the semi-final.